Two Prosecutors on Todd Blanche’s Hearing – Live with Joyce Vance

I spoke with my friend and fellow DOJ alum Joyce Vance to discuss Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. We provide a prosecutor’s review of the questions asked by the Senators so far and what early posturing by Senators Tillis and Cornyn suggests about where they might fall on the vote to advance Blanche’s nomination.

Joyce and I have both written extensively about Todd Blanche and the stain he’s leaving on the Department of Justice we both served. You can read Joyce’s preview of the hearing here and my piece on the five questions to ask Blanche at the hearing here.

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