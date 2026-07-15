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Todd Blanche goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee today, and the stakes are as high as any confirmation in memory.

In contrast with other controversial nominees who seek to persuade the Senate of their fitness, Blanche arrives with a track record of consummate betrayal of the public interest in favor of slavish service to the personal interest of the president. He is the antithesis of what an Attorney General should be, and more dedicated to the corruption of the Department of Justice’s mission than any Attorney General in history.

These are straightforward facts based on a year and a half in power.

The Senate has caved to Trump’s pressure campaigns to confirm a series of nominees with no track records, who turned out to be disastrous. With Blanche, the disaster is already behind him, and it accompanies him to the witness table.

The list of Blanche’s capital offenses is long, and includes the multiple violations of the Epstein Transparency Act and the ensuing cover-up; the collusive lawsuits to benefit Trump allies from Michael Flynn to the January 6 rioters; the refusal to investigate federal agents who kill; and the hollowing out of the Department and the culture of fear left in its place, where a line prosecutor now understands that the wrong case can end a career.

But for me, as a former prosecutor, the worst of it—the breathtaking offense that cuts to the marrow—is his adoption and, in fact, his championing of reprisal prosecutions. As emails revealed earlier this week, Blanche has led the charge to turn the machinery of law enforcement on the president’s enemies only because they are his enemies, or because they serve some other Trump purpose, like the recent indictment of David Hearn for supposedly defacing the Reflecting Pool.

In absolute contradiction to the Principles of Federal Prosecution, a sacrosanct document in the DOJ before Trump, these are cases the Department cannot have believed it would win, brought against people it cannot have believed committed crimes. For the Department of Justice, this is the absolute nadir, the purest abuse of prosecutorial power imaginable—unthinkable in a well-functioning democracy. It’s positively ninth circle of hell material, which casts Blanche as Lucifer’s deputy.

Every federal prosecutor in this country takes an oath to administer justice “without fear or favor,” and before this administration, it was an oath they lived by, happily. Blanche has not simply violated the oath but turned it on its head from his first days in office. He’s willingly doled out fear to Trump’s enemies and favor to his friends.

The second reason the stakes are so high is that Blanche is a vulnerable candidate. He already has alienated members of the Senate twice. First, as Pam Bondi made clear, he has been in charge of the Department’s response to its legal responsibilities with the Epstein files. His fingerprints are all over the Department’s blundering and intransigence. Second, Republican Senators woodshedded him for his coy defense of the $1.776 billion slush fund and accompanying tax amnesty for Trump and family.

Moreover, he has a record as a witness of defiance bordering on contempt for the legitimate concerns of the Congress that will not stand him in good stead to the extent that he must to bring along several dubious Senators.

A lot of sophisticated observers, having watched Republican senators fold again and again, have already conceded the outcome and treat the hearing as record-building—markers for a future campaign ad. I understand the instinct. I don’t share it. The gravity of this confirmation, combined with prospects for defeat that are uncertain rather than merely wishful, argues for questions designed to draw blood today.