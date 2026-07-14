The Day After & the Week Ahead - Live with Brian Tyler Cohen

I spoke with Brian Tyler Cohen about his new book, The Day After: How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World, hitting shelves today. The book examines the nature of political power in the Trump era—how Republicans have accumulated it and how Democrats have too often squandered it. Brian lays out a roadmap for the reforms Democrats might pursue once Trump is gone. His thesis dovetails neatly with the week’s events, including Todd Blanche’s looming confirmation hearing, for which he arrives on Capitol Hill carrying more baggage than perhaps any nominee before him.

You can purchase Brian’s book here or at your favorite local bookseller.

Here is a transcript of our conversation:

*Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the audio for the most accurate version of the conversation.

Harry Litman (01:25.498)

Hey, hey, hey, Fed Heads, welcome to another Substack Live. We’ve had a number of really great conversations. Hard-hitting, wide-ranging, fast-moving, politically clear-eyed, with the one and only Brian Tyler Cohen, who is one of the most forceful voices in the country for the progressive case against Trumpism and the sort of nuts and bolts of what progressive politicians ought to be doing now.

Brian, of course, is the host of the Hit Podcast and YouTube channel No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen, as well as the co-host of Democracy Watch with Mark Elias and Legal Breakdown with Glenn Kirschner. But he has now written a new book that hits the shelves tomorrow, Fed Heads. You’ll want to run out and get it before it it sells out, called The Day After: How to Wield Power in a Post-Trump World.

And the book explores well Brian’s ideas about the political fray in general, but very concretely political power in the world of Trump, how Republicans have unmasked it, how Democrats have largely flubbed it, and how Democrats might enact reforms in a post-Trump world. Brian Tyler Cohen, thanks for joining Sudstack Live on Talking Feds.

BTC (02:46.228)

Thanks for having me excited to do this.

Harry Litman (02:48.867)

So, the book dovetails with several of the biggest current events. So I wanted to kind of get into it by talking about a few of those, starting with maybe my chief concern. Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearings begin Wednesday. You wrote that he’s uniquely unqualified for the job. I don’t think that’s hyperbolic given his really special position in DOJ history where he knows just how bad what he’s doing is.

But you also followed up with and I this is I guess my question, is this is this just sort of a figure of speech and kind of puckish, which, says Brian Tyler Cohen, means he’ll almost certainly get it. Is that still your view, including after the the death of committee member Lindsey Graham and the Williams opinion today, which we may talk about?

BTC (03:42.882)

You know, generally I think it’s a safe bet, never to bet against the cowardice of the GOP. We have seen so many instances where we hope and pray that these people will do the right thing, and we have been we have been left disappointed just about every time. I mean, I can’t think of a high profile instance where Trump’s own party has rebuked him, maybe since John McCain refused to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But other than that, I mean, this is something that Trump clearly wants. Todd Blanche is not there because he’s competent. Todd Blanche is there because he’s gonna be a loyal foot soldier for Donald Trump. The guy is literally his former criminal defense attorney. If there is anybody better positioned to act on behalf of their client than Todd Blanche is to Donald Trump, I you’d be you’d be hard pressed to to to bring somebody up. So I think that in this instance, you know, if if I had to guess, and I don’t do predictions, but if I had to.

I would say that it’s more likely than not that Todd Blanche does get the go-ahead because frankly, think about what these people have to lose by virtue of rebuking Trump from within his own party. Bill Cassidy did it. He’s gonna be out of the Senate next term. John Cornyn, John Cornyn didn’t even really do it. He he was as big a suck-up as you can find, and even that wasn’t good enough to get Donald Trump’s endorsement.

For the rest of them, I think that the blinking red light in front of them is am I willing to do the right thing, vote my conscience conscience in this one particular instance, which may not even amount to anything, because Todd Blanche may still have the votes and risk the ire of Donald Trump, which may very well usher in the end of my political career. And I think for a lot of them, if not all of them, other than Cassidy and to a to an extent Cornyn, the answer is no.

Harry Litman (05:34.301)

Yeah, so a really sober assessment, but I do think justified by history. You know, in particular there are people who are lame ducks thanks to Donald Trump, and you might think they would be emboldened. But as others have said, including your close colleague Mark Elias, we talked about this. They’re gonna l even after they leave the Senate, they will live in the social and political ecosystem of the Republican Party.

That still means Trump is dominant and just, the dinner parties, the lobbying, all the the whole sort of silo in which they’ll exist, they could be shunned, right?

BTC (06:07.031)

I mean, Harry, you you look at you look at somebody like Dan Bongino, who, you know, was unceremoniously discarded and still he is a groveling sycophant, shows slavish devotion to Donald Trump because he knows that it’s lucrative to keep up the con. I mean, this is a guy who predicated his entire identity on exposing the Epstein files, gets a job as deputy FBI director if anybody has amore of a glide path to see what’s really going on in there to expose those criminals that you swore up and down you would expose. It’s Dan Bongino.

Of course they engaged in a further cover-up of the exact Epstein files that he that he beat his chest about exposing and didn’t have anything to say about it when he got out of office. Went right back to the usual sucking up to his boss who’s engaged in the same cover-up that he once condemned because it is too lucrative to shy away from. And so, you know, Dan Bongino’s not the only one, he’s just the latest one.

Harry Litman (07:06.97)

Maybe even the latest, latest. Did you read today’s article about Michael Cohen creeping back into the tent? But I wanna just one quick follow up though. Look, there are a couple of people as you say he’s he really is hurting if he loses one Republican in committee. You might think about Tom Tillis, you might think about John Cornyn. I’m not asking you to predict, but I do think that some, arguments may have purchase and others might not. You point out, you know, in a in a nutshell, Epstein Files, IRS lawsuits, slush fund, reprisal prosecutions. Where do you think that the Dem should aim their fire to have the best shot of bringing along guys like Tillis and Cornyn?

BTC (08:00.577)

Yeah, I think in in this instance, you know, I don’t know what what is most potent for certain people. And frankly, I don’t know that you necessarily have to choose. I mean the Epstein files are so egregious, and Todd Blanche’s I would say participation, but interference in this whole process was so nakedly corrupt. I mean, there’s nobody on the right who says, I’m in I’m in favor of what Jeffrey Epstein did.

And so why would they allow Donald Trump’s criminal defense attorney to go talk to Ghlaine Maxwell and move her without any, without any justification from the prison she was in in Florida to a low security prison in Texas, unless it was a reward for her not speaking out against Todd Blanche’s former criminal defense client? And so I imagine that has some potency.

Harry Litman (08:32.998)

Right, right.

BTC (08:58.281)

If not with these elected officials themselves, then at least with their base. At the same time, the egregious corruption that we’re seeing right now that Todd Blanche refuses to do oversight over is another example. I mean, I don’t know how you justify, even if you’re a member of Congress, watching Donald Trump heap hundreds of millions of dollars worth of defense contracts, billions of dollars to Donald Trump’s family. even Trump himself. I mean, you just mentioned the $10 billion lawsuit.

We heard from a federal judge, I believe in Florida today, that that that that condemned the blatant egregiousness of this move and even threatened disciplinary action against Trump’s own attorney. So the judges see how corrupt it is, the American people see how corrupt it is. Presumably these Republican senators see how corrupt it is, and we haven’t seen anything from Todd Blanche because these people are busy, you t Donald Trump’s DOJ is busy going after comedians and and issuing subpoenas to to reporters at the New York Times for the crime of reporting on what Trump is doing. So you know, I think all of it is fair game and frankly I think all of it is pretty potent and resonates with the American people.

Harry Litman (10:06.48)

Yeah, my sense is to really make them understand that they would be ratifying nobody defends the reprisal prosecutions really except Todd Blanche. And I would really want to put that front and center. Okay, let’s just widen the focus a little bit to the midterms. You you’ve written about them, and you know, Trump refuses to sign a landmark bipartisan housing bill, reminded a little of the immigration act.

Republicans aren’t happy with them because it’d be such a huge affordability win. You pointed out this is actually Trump thinking about the midterms. Can you explain?

BTC (10:48.503)

Yeah, so I think a lot of people are seeing his refusal to sign the housing bill, and they’re saying, well, this is what he campaigned on. The guy has clearly given up on trying to win the midterms, but I argue that he hasn’t given up on trying to win the midterms. He’s given up on trying to win the midterms on the merits. What he’s trying to do by sacrificing his own housing bill to pass the Save America Act.

What he’s trying to do by exploiting Lindsey Graham’s death to pass the Save America Act is basically show that he’s not interested in winning people’s votes. He’s just interested in rigging the rules of the game before a single vote is cast. And that’s what the Safe America Act would allow him to do. It would basically usher in federal control of what should otherwise be state-run elections. make the federal government the entity in charge of distributing documents that would allow people to vote, make it so that the voter rolls have to be sent to the Department of Homeland Security, where they would be the final arbiters of who gets to cast their ballots.

Basically usher inan end to mail-in voting with a narrow list of exceptions. So this is the federal government taking control of what should be a state-run process for the express purpose of, as Trump himself says, making sure that Republicans don’t lose another election for a hundred years. That’s not him expressing confidence in his agenda.

That is him betraying, you know, the the dirty secret of what this law would do. It would make it so that basically the Republicans who are in power right now can entrench their power and oversee a system where they would determine who the winners of each subsequent election are. And Republicans are never gonna allow Democrats to win any elections moving forward. So again, it’s not that they’ve given up on on winning, it’s that they’ve given up on winning on the merits and instead just want to rig the rules of the game in their favor.

Harry Litman (12:35.259)

Yeah, well put. And I’ll just add as the lawyer here, it’s not simply that’s how it should be, it’s how the Constitution allocates responsibility almost all for the states, a little bit for Congress, nothing for the administration, which they’re trying to have.

Okay. you know, we’re we we so much to talk about, but I wanna move directly to the book again. It’s called The Day After. You know, you’re you’re considered a a strong progressive advocate, Brian, but you’re pretty rough, I think, on the Democrats in particular. let’s let’s talk about the possible happy day of Democrat power after Trump. There’s some embryonic debate about how that should work, including sort of fault lines among parts of the party that went, we should just move on, and others that say, No, really accountability is critical.

Why do you have the position you do and how are Dems getting things so fundamentally wrong in your view now?

BTC (13:37.592)

So right now, and for basically as long as I can remember, Democrats have been very adherent to norms and institutions. And I think especially as we’ve watched Republicans run roughshod over those institutions, the de facto knee-jerk reaction from Democrats is, they’re trying to tear that stuff down. We have to be the protectors of it.

And frankly, that is that is a dangerous move politically because these institutions and the status quo more broadly don’t work for most people in this country. And there was a big backlash to status quo politics, not only in 2024, but it continues and I would argue a has escalated in 2026 and will likely continue to escalate beyond. But I think if Trump has shown us anything, it’s that these norms and traditions and institutions are not as sacrosanct as we once believed. He’s barreled through them, but he’s done it for his own personal benefit, for his own self-enrichment and for his vanity projects.

So it can be done if there’s a will. Trump has a will to do it. Again, he’s doing it for himself. I argue that we have to treat these norms, traditions, institutions with the s with the same, I guess, grain of salt, but we have to do it in a virtuous way. You can’t just barrel through them and undermine government for the sake of doing it.

You have to do it to deliver for people. You have to do it because on the other side of that is outcomes is delivering on healthcare, delivering on combating climate change, delivering on expanding voting rights, delivering on ushering in a just economy. Those things are on the other side of a lot of the self-imposed hurdles that we have, like the filibuster, like the parliamentarian. And frankly, we’ve seen that the Republicans have been perfectly content to to to do away with these institutions when it suits them.

Remember, the filibuster doesn’t apply for Republican priorities. They can confirm judges with a simple majority. They can pass tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires with a simple majority. Where the filibuster applies is with progressive legislation. It’s with exp increasing the minimum wage, it’s with passing climate legislation, it’s with passing the Freedom to Vote Act or the vote or or voting rights act. Those are the things that are prevented from being able to pass in in the same way that Republicans can can accomplish their priorities.

And there’s nothing stopping us from doing so, other than our deference to those norms. And so I argue that we have to have the same tenacity when it comes to getting stuff done as Trump has had for delivering for himself.

Harry Litman (16:08.283)

And let me just follow up a little bit, because you’re yeah, you that’s it’s really a major theme of the book. What’s your sense, Brian? Is is it is is it just something in the, you know, in the water in the DNA of Democrats, or it’s just in indiv because they’re fractious. What what is so in the in the characteristics of dem yeah, in the w in the democratic water that this this has been this constant theme and and that you rail against?