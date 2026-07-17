I spoke with Mimi Rocah to unpack day two of Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing. Mimi breaks down a mantra of SDNY, where both she and Todd Blanche cut their teeth: “do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons,” and she explains how Blanche has violated all three legs of that principle. We then move through the witnesses’ testimony and wha…
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The Old Todd Blanche Can’t Come to the Phone - Live with Mimi Rocah
“Do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons.”
Jul 17, 2026
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Talking Feds Live
Talking Feds Live is a home for all of Harry’s live videos. Talking Feds Live is a separate subscription from Harry's written columns. You can opt in or out of email notifications for it by visiting https://harrylitman.substack.com/account.Talking Feds Live is a home for all of Harry’s live videos. Talking Feds Live is a separate subscription from Harry's written columns. You can opt in or out of email notifications for it by visiting https://harrylitman.substack.com/account.
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