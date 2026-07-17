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The Old Todd Blanche Can’t Come to the Phone - Live with Mimi Rocah

“Do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons.”
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Harry Litman and Mimi Rocah
Jul 17, 2026
∙ Paid

I spoke with Mimi Rocah to unpack day two of Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing. Mimi breaks down a mantra of SDNY, where both she and Todd Blanche cut their teeth: “do the right thing, the right way, for the right reasons,” and she explains how Blanche has violated all three legs of that principle. We then move through the witnesses’ testimony and wha…

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