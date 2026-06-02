Blanche Blanches – Live with Tara Palmeri

To preview Todd Blanche’s testimony on Capitol Hill, I spoke with Tara Palmeri on her Substack, the Red Letter. The Acting Attorney General is in the hot seat—rightfully—for the Justice Department’s abhorrent $1.776 billion slush fund. As I wrote in my Substack shortly after I spoke with Tara, the administration seems to be caving. That doesn’t mean Trump and Blanche are in the clear—Judge Williams has opened an investigation into the collusive lawsuit. Tara and I discussed that and much more.

Here is a transcript of our conversation:

*Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the audio for the most accurate version of the conversation.

Tara: (00:01.122)

Welcome to the Tara Palmeri Show and Talking Feds. We’ve got Harry Litman on the line on the eve of Todd Blanche’s testimony tomorrow. He is speaking before the Senate, and we have so much to break down. This DOJ has changed so much since prior DOJs, including Trump’s. So we’re so lucky to have you, Harry. For those of you who don’t know Harry, he’s a former US attorney, a former deputy assistant attorney general during the Clinton administration. And of course, as I said, he’s the host of the Talking Feds Substack and podcast. So hit that subscribe button if you’re new to the show. Same over here at the Red Letter. Harry, if you were in the room, what would you ask Todd Blanche?

Harry: (00:56.844)

Well, you know, Tara, he’s become pretty skilled at parrying questions. I’d want him to get specific. I’d want him to get specific about the genesis of this crazy agreement and slush fund that he’s getting a lot of pushback on. I’d want him to get specific about Pam Bondi’s having said last week that he it was his fingerprints and he was in charge of all the Epstein files.

So, why exactly are there 2.5 million files still unreleased? What’s in them about the president? Why exactly have you never tried to make any kind of outreach to the victims who will probably be there? They’ve been very effective, sort of shadow presences at including Bondi last week. What is possibly going on?

With the redactions that you didn’t even make a good faith effort on. So that would be the second thing. And then the third is Todd Blanche, you again and again step forward and say that the president should be able to prosecute anyone he wants. You have a series of prosecutions that would never have passed muster under the DOJ that you were trained in and you worked for for many years.

How can you possibly square what you’re doing here with these victims and your overall oath to the Constitution and to do justice without fear or favor? I think that’s where I’d start and see and take it from there.

Tara: (02:35.458)

You were in the room. It’s too bad that you’re not. I do want to ask you though, what is his biggest vulnerability tomorrow? Is it Epstein or is it the anti-weaponization fund?

Harry: (02:47.896)

I think it’s the anti-weaponization fund, and here’s why I say that. He last week was in a closed door meeting with senators that by report was about the harshest, nastiest food fight that no no less say an experienced personage than Ted Cruz, the Texas senator, said I’d never seen anything like it.

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People were all over him, and moreover, it’s such a nasty and corrupt kind of operation. And Trump noticed Tara said, I don’t really know that much about it. It’s all it’s all blanched. So he’s gonna answer for it. In a lot of ways, it’s unanswerable. And moreover, you have really continuing defections among the Republicans. So he’s vulnerable there. There could be a sort of pylon effect.

And so far, he’s given basically no answer to questions like some of this money gonna go to January 6th offenders? And how can you possibly justify it’s so I think now that’s front and center. They’ve just spent some time back maybe in their districts and are probably getting earfuls from their constituents. So Epstein, I think they’re trying to kind of bury and get away with that’s all that remains in the public eye, but I think front and center will be: the weaponization fund.

Tara: (04:15.766)

And just for everyone who may not know a lot about the weaponization fund, it’s a $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded payout to President Trump’s loyalists, to people who have been politically persecuted, right? I mean, I can’t see James Comey, who Todd Blanche has already targeted in the very short period of time that he has been acting attorney general with an indictment. He also went after, I just want to make sure I get this all right.

He indicated the Southern Poverty Law Center and he created this anti-weaponization fund. I would say he’s been way more aggressive than Pam Bondi. And well, maybe he knows as he is, you know, auditioning for the job and Pam Bondi was fired for not being aggressive enough. He’s done quite a bit in a very short period of time.

Harry: (05:04.898)

You’re a hundred percent right. And we thought Pam Bondi and she had had transgressed boundaries as we’ve never seen. But Blanche, who by reports you would know this better is the sort of fair-haired child at the White House because he’s been so bellicose and so defending of Trump’s supposed prerogatives here.

By the way, a quick little point that I think maybe Red Letter viewers didn’t see or Fedheads, but the prosecutor, I saw a solid Republican from New Jersey who was who’s the lead prosecutor on the James Comey case, was left that case on purpose, almost left the department. So it really I think bespeaks people knowing what a what a a real sort of mess it is. But there’s no doubt about it. He’s been absolutely leading with his chin. He’s getting, even as he is drawing raised eyebrows and especially drawing like just disappointment and revulsion from people he used to work with who you know he was part of the old DOJ.

He’s definitely scoring points and big time with the White House and you know with the power center for who’s gonna be nominated for permanent post at Attorney General or even as happened to Emile Bove with his other enforcer early on a year ago, maybe a judicial spot. But yes, he is seen as being both more out front and more sort of s effective rhetorically in defending the president’s just indefensible programs at DOJ.

Tara: (06:51.67)

Yeah. So just since President Trump took office about a year and a half ago, maybe a little less, right? An estimated five thousand to sixty-four hundred employees, including more than thirty three hundred attorneys, have left the Department of Justice. Who would want to work there now? Well, we know some people are fighting for that attorney general job, but anyone else who would want to work there?

Harry: (07:17.536)

It’s such a good Tara and such an important point. And we don’t see it. But yeah, reports are even bigger. And when when I or anyone was at the Department of Justice, any vacancy, you had a stack of resumes like this. Now not only have people left or been forced out, including disproportionately the sort of leadership elite, but they can’t get a warm body. They’re offering bonuses and people right out of law school and the like.

And there was a pretty good article today in the New York Times explaining you’re you’re a Republican and you’re thinking about going to work, but you have to really give some pause. What’s it going to look like in the future if you’ve worked at this place that you just have to imagine will kind of go down in infamy, the Blanche’s DOJ and we’ll be at a sort of, you know possible demerit on your resume, but they’ve they’ve ousted so many and the people who are there are really demoralized and they can’t fill the ranks.

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One other thing that’s happening at the same time is judges are making a point that we used to give you a benefit of the doubt, what we call it a presumption of regularity. So many DOJ lawyers have gotten up and been squirrely or even dishonest that we don’t do that anymore. And

And and then to me, if I could from having worked there, you know, people really did work there first and foremost for the the satisfaction of going to work and doing the right thing. And that meant doing justice. And that’s just not the mission of Todd Blanche’s Department of Justice. So there’s just not the same kind of craving to be there.

Tara: (09:06.796)

Yeah. Well, we know Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, will be out of a job soon and he seems to want the job too. And certainly it’s a job where you’re taking out a lot of I could say. and you know, if Trump really does still have hatred towards Ron DeSantis, he might think about giving him that job, but it seems like so many people really want it. Harmeet Dhillon, who was, you know, def who was with Pam Bondi during her closed door, not under testimony, not hearing interview last week before the House Oversight Committee, which was not

Harry: (09:39.808)

Representing her. Yeah, right.

Tara: (09:41.792)

Yeah, exactly. And then, you know, the whole entire department is operating under the shadows of the Epstein Files. And, you know, last week alone, Pam Bondi threw Blanche under the bus over his handling of the Epstein vials over and over again, according to, you know, James Walkinshaw, the congressman that we had on the show last week. Robert Garcia also told reporters that every time she had a question, she would say, It was Todd Blanche, even though she was the boss. So I can’t imagine that her words won’t be brought up again to him.

Harry: (10:22.432)

I think that’s right. And in the immediate wake of her, we can’t call it testimony, because she wasn’t under oath, they were able to maneuver that out, which is a game-changer. People are really clamoring, including some Republicans, to subpoena. Blanche just about that. wanna wanna speak very quickly to your point about attorney general. I think they are happy with Blanche and they can keep him as acting for a long time. But

I think you know normally you it would be unusual, it’s happened, Bill Barr did it, but be unusual for the acting person to get the nomination. And for Blanche, it really could be a bloodbath. You you would have he would be forced to answer for everything he’s done as acting AG.

And even going back to the early days, when along with Emile Bove, they did some really, really strong-arming coming in and making sure everyone knew there was a new sheriff in town. So I would think the normal assumption would be it it does seem like maybe he’s auditioning for it and could, you know, go to the head of the class, but I would think it would be someone other than him, maybe DeSantis. But on your point, you know, I think you you you’ve been covering doing great work on this, Tara, and really being all over it for for a long time. But it does feel to me, and and by the way, you’re down in Florida now with Julie Brown’s done great stuff at the Miami Herald, that they’re kind of hoping people are sort of gonna forget about it. They’ve got two and a half million pages that they haven’t produced. They’ve done, you know, nothing in terms of making cases.

And this recall, even though Trump signed the Epstein Transparency Act, he was forced into it, and he really, really didn’t want it to happen. He woodshed his erstwhile colleagues who had done it. So you know, it’s been the one issue that keeps coming back and really harming them. And y I don’t know what is gonna happen because they really seem to think they can somehow braising it out and that, that was back then. But they’ve announced they’re not they don’t intend to do anything more. How can you have 2.5 of the six million files there and just say, that’s enough, especially because what matters here is not quantity, it’s are there 10, 15, 20, 50 files that are really incendiary? And the American people, the victims, and the members of oversight committees deserve to see them.