The Blanche of it All with Andrew Weissmann

I spoke with DOJ veteran Andrew Weissmann about Todd Blanche’s road to confirmation as Attorney General and his role in the bogus Trump v. IRS settlement. We talked through key questions senators should level at Blanche as well as a few of Andrew’s creative ideas for hobbling some of the Department’s worst conduct. And we gave listeners a little taste of Andrew’s best-selling new book, Liar’s Kingdom: How to Stop Trump’s Deceit and Save America.

Here is a transcript of our conversation:

*Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers, and may contain errors. Please check the audio for the most accurate version of the conversation.

Harry:

Hey everyone, Harry here. Apologies for the late start entirely on my end, but we’re here. Welcome to another Talking Feds Substack Live. I’m really happy to be here with one of the most trenchant and knowledgeable legal commentators out there, Andrew Weissmann. Andrew’s a former longtime federal prosecutor. He led the Department of Justice’s fraud section and was lead prosecutor in Robert Mueller’s special counsel’s office, and he’s held top positions within the FBI.

And as most of you know, he co-hosts with Mary McCord the award-winning podcast Main Justice. He’s got a terrifically informative Substack, Behind the Headlines. And he’s got a new book out that not surprisingly is a New York Times bestseller, Liar’s Kingdom: How to Stop Trump’s Deceit and Save America.

Welcome, Andrew.

Andrew: (00:54)

It is great to be here. A big fan. And also thanks everybody for joining. And also for those people who are interested in my book, thank you very much. There’s something great about you sort of sit in a room alone. You have an idea, you write it. I had a great editor, but it’s just kind of the two of you. And it goes out into the world and you have no idea whether it’s gonna sink or swim. And so, Thanks everybody for buying it and supporting it. So I really, really appreciate it.

Harry: (01:29)

It’s gotta be somewhat surreal. I saw a story where you were explaining—this was, by the way, as of last week, the number one bestseller in the New York Times list. And Andrew had a story where he needed to get one copy and he went to Barnes and Noble and there he couldn’t find it. And gosh, don’t they even include it? Turned out it was sold out all over town. So mazel tov Andrew.

Trump finally nominated Todd Blanche to be attorney general on Monday. I think for many former prosecutors, Blanche stands alone—maybe in history—for his betrayal of the principles that used to guide the Department. Do you see him that way?

Andrew: (02:16)

Yeah, you know, I think it’s great that you phrased it that way because I was on a John Heilemann’s podcast Impolitic and he said something—we talked about Todd Blanche—and he said something like, you know, he seems to really sort of get under your skin or he… You seem to be, you know, have a real… I think he almost might have even said like hatred or something, which is definitely too strong.

‘Cause it’s not personal. I’ve never met him. But I think that’s right that for people who are at the Department or worked in the Department, you know he knows better. And so it carries sort of a special betrayal and deep core disappointment because you know, he has the same background in terms of his time in the Department prior to his current position that we did.

And this has nothing to do with politics. It literally has nothing to do with politics frankly. Our jobs didn’t have anything to do with politics. I always tell people when I started as an organized crime prosecutor, you know what we didn’t ask is what is John Gotti a Republican or a Democrat? Just didn’t come up.

And you know, you’re too busy. It’s not like you had a dearth of crime to look at. And so Todd Blanche, I sort of think that it’s sort of it’s his background. And then you look at his track record and there’s a combination of both the outrageous and the incompetent. And you know and there’s lots of material to put in both. And some of the outrageous overlaps with the incompetent. So you know, the Venn diagram’s overlapping. But with that track record and his background, it is sort of really soul crushing, I think, for people who had been in the Department.

Harry: (04:26)

Yes, perfectly put. You know, you had the impression sometimes with Pam Bondi that she was really kind of clueless and was mouthing the words, but Blanche obviously knows and he doesn’t just walk the walk. He talks the talk. He proclaims, for example, the constitutional prerogative of Donald Trump to prosecute enemies, et cetera. It is really galling.

So one silver lining, of course, his nomination is going to be the opportunity to ask him all kinds of questions. His fingerprints seem to be everywhere since he joined the Department fifteen months ago. If you were sort of chief counsel of the committee—and I mean this about you rather than any kind of political question, ‘what would be most effective’—but what would you most want to see him have to answer?

Andrew: (05:20)

Boy, I don’t think there’s one there’s any one thing and I would be thinking about what would have salience with the public and with and with Republican senators. If I were… it’s either if I were against his nomination, whether it’s a Democratic senator or a Republican senator who was against his nomination, one of the things that there—I mean there’s a host of things to ask that have to do with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. One of the things that I would ask is a point blank question that is in the reportedly three million documents that have not been turned over—and let’s leave aside that I think that is illegal, there’s no basis for it—but let’s just, let’s just focus on those three million. Can you assure us that Donald Trump’s name is not in any of those documents? In other words, have you turned over every document that has Donald Trump’s name on it? Yes or no?

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Harry: (06:33)

Man, that’s a great question, especially the yes or no part. But on the flatly illegal, not just right, it’s in the words of the Epstein Transparency Act. Another thing that’s been flatly illegal even for Bondi, they’ve never even done a gesture toward all the redactions they were supposed to do. And that all of this seems to be on Blanche.

To me, a really very kind of pristine example, but it goes to what I feel is a general challenge in our work maybe: does it have the same kind of punch to the public? But when he went down to talk to Ghislaine Maxwell and later rewarded her with the better posting in the prison system, it was completely, transparently, only for Donald Trump. There was no possible public purpose. And that kind of thing where he just completely abandons any notion of taking care and just reverts to the role, which we saw him in in New York. of being his personal defense attorney just… I could… totally insane.

Andrew: (07:37)

Totally, totally agree with you. I think with Ghislaine Maxwell, a question I would ask—and again, because you’re trying to come up with questions that are clear and focused and there isn’t a lot of wiggle room. He has explained the fact that she is in a camp, that she was moved from the, you know, a prison that had the correct security classification to one that was a camp by saying, well, she’d gotten threats and so we moved her. And I would say, I would focus on that and say, that was your explanation. Can you explain? Have you ever seen…

The Bureau of Prisons when a prisoner is threatened, not moved to a camp, but rather put in solitary solitary or in a sort of classified or so it’s almost like a witness protection program facility in the same classified prison. In other words, they’re not moved to a camp. They are kept in a sort of medium or high security, but in a location that is secure. You know, Paul Manafort, quite famously, because he made all sorts of claims that were wrong, was put in a facility where he would be protected. He then called it solitary, but you know, it had two rooms and internet access and all sorts of things that he said he then was caught on tape saying I’m treated essentially like a king. I’m paraphrasing.

But that’s an example of he wasn’t moved to a camp. And so get him to admit that that can’t possibly be the reason because that’s not how BRP typically responds. If you want to gild the lily, you can say, and by the way, how many prisoners are given access to a puppy in a camp because they’re threatened? I didn’t realize that the puppy is one of the things that you do because of a threat. Right. That is, you know, one of the perks that you need to sort of mollify the psychological damage of being threatened? And so I think there there’s ways to point out the fact that he, in my view, is misrepresenting to the public what the reason could be.

Harry: (10:05)

I detect your prosecutor’s instinct for taking an area and really honing in on the really unanswerable question.

Andrew: (10:14)

By the way, you know, we were trial lawyers. I mean what you think about is the questions to ask and you especially when you hear things from somebody who is the deputy attorney general who wants to be the permanent attorney general. They have an obligation to be candid to the public and to Congress. And so and they’re gonna be under oath.

And so you want to ask questions where it’s impossible for him to give an answer that is, you know, you know the answer. And there’s data to support the answer. And so you’re thinking about essentially it’s sort of how you do cross-examination. And in his case, there’s I mean, we’ve touched on a couple things, a few things. There’s just a litany.

I was, the other day, writing up a huge list of topics. So I think the most important thing, and I’d be interested in your views, is for the senators to get their act together because they don’t just fritter away their five minutes and each want to do their little sound bite. And if he’s not answering, it’s important for the next senator to use their time to get the answer to that question.

And then that to me was one of the reasons the January sixth committee was so effective is that they worked as a team and a group in presenting things and were not concerned about sort of individual glory. It was all sort of for—it’s not, I don’t mean this in a pejorative way—but it was orchestrated so that it would be giving the public as much information as possible. And I just think that you have such, such a short amount of time to ask questions that you need to really work as a group so that you don’t have a sort of rope-a-dope problem with the nominee.

Harry: (12:25)

It’s just so true. And we’ve had the experience of watching the different five minutes where the senators basically just serve up an unpointed kind of general diatribes and that that a witness can easily deflect. And you know, to my mind, Andrew, that’s gonna happen maybe two thirds of the time, but there are people up there who are able to get it together. Whitehouse, I think, can be very good for example.

And the general point of you’re right, they all work together. Good luck with that in the five minute kind of version, but they also prepared like hell. And so they had it framed, as opposed to just making a sort of speech and putting a question mark on it. Anyway, that that’s a big challenge.

Alright, let’s go back to the to this current controversy involving the Trump settlement, which really has two parts: the 1.7-

Andrew:

Settlement air quotes.

Harry:

Well that’s right. I mean the air quotes are kind of as they say in court a standing objection because it is phony baloney and they are trying to evade the consequences of that. And I think they are really between a rock and a hard place. I’ll leave it to you. But look, let’s start with the fund. The Department says that, we, it’s already moot because Blanche stood up and said there we’re not going forward with it. Does it seem moot to you? And is there action a court can still take with respect to the fund? Let’s start there.

Andrew: (14:09)

Sure. Well, there are lots of ways it’s not moot. And so certainly for his confirmation hearing, this is something—just taking the fund component—that is something that he tried to get through. And so that’s a legitimate area of examination. And he had to go back up to Congress with a tail between his legs and say, ‘because we want the immigration money, we’re going to tell you that it’s dead.’ Whether it remains dead remains to be seen, because we also have heard from the president that he likes the idea. So that is, there’s many, many questions with respect to the confirmation hearing.

With respect to the court case, to remind people, the court case was Donald Trump suing as he himself has said, suing himself. Leave aside that I think that Congress should pass a law that says that presidents cannot bring civil suits while they’re in office because they cannot be plaintiffs and defendants at the same time. There are lots of privileges of being a president. One of the downsides should be you cannot bring a lawsuit. If you want to bring that lawsuit, you can after you’re out of office. So he has brought this collusive lawsuit where he said, you know, it’s so weird, I’m suing myself. Well, that’s exactly right.

He got to go, well, let’s see, I brought a $10 billion claim. What do I think about my claim? I think my claim’s good. And let’s see, I sued for $10 billion. I’ll take two billion. Well, you know, if this goes were to go through, it’s like, well, why not just take $10 billion the next time or bring out some other, you know, cockamamie lawsuit?

So the fact that the fund part is… Let’s take as a given for the moment that it, let’s take it as that that it is true that it is dead, to explain that it may not be. Here’s two reasons why the judge still has jurisdiction to decide. And there still is an order, by the way, for briefing on the 12th explaining why this is not a fraud on the court. So that’s coming right up. This is why it’s not moot.

OneL just attempting something and then withdrawing it is not, does not remove the ability for the court to say, did you try to do a fraud on the court? It’s not like you get to sort of attempt to or conspire to rob a bank and then you go, you know what, I’m gonna give the money back. So the court can say, did you-, I wanna know whether you tried to do this and you got your hand caught in the cookie jar and you had to put the cookie back. But I still have jurisdiction to decide whether you try to do that. And anyone who’s has children you know, knows that.

And the second is it’s important to remember there’s not just one thing that the sort of phony settlement consisted of. It was the fund and this massive civil release that is by all accounts, including Todd Blanche’s, is still in effect. By the way, note to the listener here. So Donald Trump has two things that he got out of this phony’s lawsuit, the fund and the civil release. And you know what I just love when his hand, the hands got caught in the cookie jar. Which one did he say is going to be tossed away and like thrown to the curb?

The one where the money was gonna go to other people, but the benefit to him, he’s like, I think I’ll keep that. I mean, it’s just, you know, talk about like, you know, “me first.” But so that is still in front of her, so in other words, she gets to say, you know, there were two components that you yourself have described as part of the settlement. You are purporting to give this broad civil release as part of a quote unquote settlement of. I find that this fraud in the court, that is not just an attempt, that is actually still going on. So for those two reasons, the court has ample authority to look into this.

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Harry: (18:29)

Yeah, and I think the first, and you know, remember as you said, Trump still wants to do this. In Todd Blanche’s DOJ, Trump says, Trump goes. I mean, certainly his statements in the House aren’t formal enough. But I think they are really in a tough spot. Basically, to get out of that spot is why they rushed to the voluntary settlement in the first place. But Todd Blanche said, it’s typical to give up audits in a settlement. But of course, that means he’s saying it’s a bona fide settlement of the sort that now runs into your problems. And then just let me finish the other because if it’s not, I think they may wind up actually trying to invoke some breathtaking freestanding power, even aside from the settlement. Here you go, Mr. President, I love you, and here’s a hundred million or more in tax amnesty.

Andrew: (19:25)

Yeah, I think that is the way to think about it. I think the way to think about this is put this bogus lawsuit to the side. Like this is the lawsuit being used as a fig leaf to give it a veneer of legitimacy. Put that to the side and look at this as if it is what it is, which is the president saying, Give me you know, close to two billion dollars for me to expend as I want, and I’m gonna use it through this fund. And give me a broad civil release.

And it’s in other words, it’s both of those things are untethered. They’re not related to the lawsuit. The lawsuit’s there to give it the veneer of legitimacy, that this is some that it’s somehow part of a normal settlement. And that’s, that is simply not true. And so the way to think about it is just if Donald Trump just says, you know, this is the stuff I want to take money out of the fisc, and you’re gonna approve it. And with the broad civil release, the issue is, of course, this administration is not gonna do anything to Donald Trump, right? I mean, this is not Merrick Garland saying, I’m gonna appoint a special counsel with respect to Hunter Biden and looking into the president’s son. You know, talk about sort of how different those two things are.

This is one where you have just the president going, you know, give me money and I want a release that I can use in the next administration and try to use that as a shield if somebody comes after me or my family or my companies. Even if I do- The thing is here, the hypothesis has to be even if they did in fact owe tens or hundreds of millions of dollars to the IRS, to us, to the public fisc. So not only is there taking the money out, there’s not paying the money that you might owe.

Harry: (21:34)

Yeah. And couldn’t you put my face on Mount Rushmore while you’re at it? So much more to talk about here, but I really want to profit from our time with you. So let’s switch gears a bit. The, you know, self-dealing is the general kind of theme of the day. But these retribution prosecutions are still going on. You had an op-ed in the last few days in the New York Times with an interesting proposal to try to hobble if not stop them cold. Can you tell us about that?

Andrew: (22:09)

Yeah, hobble is a perfect word, actually, because it’s not, it’s not a sort of fail-safe, but it does make it harder. So I was looking at the problem of retaliatory indictments. The two examples that I think are retaliatory are the Southern Poverty Law Center case and the James Comey eight six four seven case. You can, I’m sure there are lots of others you can fill in, but let’s just take those as examples.

And I was trying to- I’ve been thinking a lot, both in my book Liar’s Kingdom and in this op-ed about systemic reforms. Like what are we going to do? How are we going to get ourselves out of this? And with respect to these retaliatory indictments, I thought of something that Republicans and Democrats, MAGA loyalists and MS NOW and the Bulwark and The Contrarian advocates and listeners and loyalists all should want. And that is the following:

In order to bring a federal criminal case, the grand jury has to find that there’s probable cause of a crime. That is a very, very low standard. Probable cause does not mean 50% and a hair. It is lower than that, much lower. The courts do not give a percentage, but think of it just for our purposes as like 20%. And the grand jury, as you know, Harry, doesn’t have to be unanimous. The grand jury only has to be the majority, 12 of the people who are present. And there are up to 23 people who could be present. So like 12 out of 23 would be if there was a full quorum of 23, you would need only 12.

Whereas at trial, I think everybody knows that it’s the highest standard—and it should be the highest standard that we have in the law—beyond a reasonable doubt, unanimously. So time one for indictment, it’s probable cause by the grand jury, just by a majority of the grand jurors. Time two at trial, it’s beyond a reasonable doubt unanimously. And the problem is that if you indict somebody just based on probable cause, and you just sail over that, there’s no way in God’s green earth that you’re going to get a conviction. It’s just never going to happen.

And obviously that is what we’re seeing when you have the six members of Congress, they can’t even get the grand jurors to agree that there’s probable cause. Or Letitia James. The reporting is that not one but two grand jurors rejected going forward. So that you have the government trying to bring cases that are just at this very low standard, but they can’t possibly be at this higher standard. I think the Southern Poverty Law Center case, it falls into that category. I think that the James Comey eight six four seven case falls into that category. They can’t possibly do that. But there’s a huge harm because, you know, you still have, those people are under indictment. They have to defend themselves, they have the opprobrium, they have the they have the cost of it, and then there’s the chilling effect on all of us when that happens.

Now the kicker is, and I know I’ve been going on for a long time-

Harry: (25:39)

No, please.

Andrew: (25:40)

The kicker is within the Department of Justice, there is an internal rule dealing with this time one, time two problem. And the rule is kind of like an obvious rule because it’s a little bit like don’t stick a sharp pencil in your ear. You don’t need this rule, but it’s there. And the rule is do not indict at time one unless you have a lively prospect of winning at time two and sustaining it on appeal.

And that’s sort of a rule that, I don’t know about you, Harry, but like I never needed to bother thinking about it because of course you’re not gonna bring an indictment at time one unless you think you can win at time two and you have the proof, et cetera. Like, You know, you might be wrong. You might get a bad jury. You might have a jury, you know, facts change. You might just have made a wrong judgment.

So but you need to be thinking, why would I possibly want to bring this case at time one if I can’t win at time two? You don’t even, it never even dawned on you that you’d be doing it for retribution. I mean, it’s it just, it’s not even in the realm of possibility. So this rule is one that you never thought about because it was it was so obvious that you would do it, meaning like you thought about it only in the sense that it was already instilled in you.

So people are probably going, okay, Andrew, I’ve gotten all of this. What’s your proposal? How are you going to fix this? Yeah. So this is what I would do: I would put into law the internal unenforceable DOJ rule, which is creating a higher floor.

So let’s assume it’s something like clear and convincing evidence. In other words, it’s a legal standard for bringing a federal indictment that is closer to the trial standard, so that you can’t just bring a BS case. That’s the technical legal term. You can’t bring sort of this bogus case unless it meets this very much closer and higher standard. And this would prevent or not-, this would hobble—that’s such a good word—any administration, Republican or Democratic.

So if the MAGA folks and and Todd Blanche are saying, Biden did this, and people are saying, no, no, no, you’re doing it, this helps everybody by saying that there should be this higher standard. And what it is doing is putting into law what is supposed to be happening at the Department under their own rules. So that Department can’t really come back and say, this is going to change so much, because any good prosecutor is of course being like, I need to have a lot of proof to go forward, because that’s both what the rules require and that’s what I should be requiring.

So what this would mean, if people want to know how would this get enforced, one of the first things it would mean is that instead of when Harry Litman goes to the grand jury and then says, by the way, here’s the law. You only need to find probable cause and it only needs to be majority. Nope. Now they would say no, there’s a congressional statute. That’s not what you have to find. You have to find clear and convincing evidence. And you could change the number of people who have to find it. It could be unanimous or it could be three quarters. In other words, you can make it harder for any administration to do this.

And this is one of the few ways that Congress actually has power to regulate the executive. And this is so you don’t run into the whole unitary executive and the chief justice’s sort of you know view of like how strong executive power is. This is one where Congress can change it.

Harry: (29:36)

Yeah, and by definition, it’s not the executive that has power over the grand jury, which is supposed to be a bulwark. I just want to add quickly that this principle, you’re right, that is instilled, it’s also sacrosanct. It’s one of the two kind of checkboxes that you have to check in every prosecution. And if you don’t, how does it get enforced now or in a well-functioning Department? There’s a whole supervisory structure. That’s what happens. And you bring a draft indictment to your chief and they grill you. How are you gonna prove this? What about that? That’s the actual process. But since here it’s all thrown away in order for retribution.

Andrew, you’ve been really generous with your time and I I’m hoping you can stay a few minutes, I’ve because I feel remiss. We’ve all heard about the book, and maybe they’re now replenished stock in bookstores near our listeners. But give us the sort of, you know, overall, if you can, elevator speech—Is that fair?— about Liar’s Kingdom.

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Andrew: (30:42)

Okay. Which by the way, I’m doing that thing that people do, which is like it’s this teeny little thing right here. So what I am basically looking at, and I look at it here in this country and I look at various models overseas is why we do not hold candidates for office and politicians in office to account if they intentionally lie to us about facts.

To be clear, it is not governing opinion. It is not governing mistakes, it is governing lies, intentional lies. And I talk about something that you and you know, Harry, really well, which is that we regulate civilly and criminally lies all the time. It used to be a crime-, it still is a crime, when we were federal prosecutors, to lie to us. It’s a crime to lie to the FBI, whether you’re under oath or not. It’s a crime to lie to Congress.

It’s just not a crime for Congress to lie to us. And so there are lots and lots of examples of that. One of the things that I thought was fascinating, and I’ve been looking at the live chat, and for those people in California, something that I actually just put on my Substack on Behind the Headlines is there was a, I think it was on X—which I I’m not on, but you know, I’m not making any judgments. People have to make up their own minds about that—But Gavin Newsom put on X that he just signed into law, criminalizing in California because the states have an ability to do this in a way that Congress can, but obviously right now is not going to what I’m talking about. But he said, I just signed into law, election lies that have the goal of interfering with the counting of ballots in California elections. And that is a version of what I am talking about. And just so people don’t think this is like pie in the sky and crazy, and let me just give you one quick example.

In England—England, so we’re not talking about countries that our current president would denigrate for various reasons, mostly having to do with race—But in England, there is a law that if you have intentionally lied, and it’s after being found with due process where you can make your case, you have, you can make all your arguments about why you didn’t intentionally lie, or even if you said something wrong, it wasn’t an intentional lie. But if it is then found that you intentionally lied about your opponent in a political campaign, you cannot hold that office. And the most recent case in England on this, the person actually won and was not allowed to be seated under the British law.

And it is a way of dealing with something that is a huge problem now and I think is going to be with us unfortunately for a very, very long time because people will emulate Trump because they see it works or has worked or worked enough. And so this falls in very much like into our, what we talked about in terms of my op-ed about the grand jury, which is: what are systemic issues that we can confront on our 250th anniversary of our country to think our ways out of this?

And to use a phrase that I think you would appreciate, Harry, how do we harden the target? That’s a phrase that comes very much from the intelligence community. How do you and when you talk about sort of defending America against foreign adversaries? But here it would be how do you harden the target? How do you make it hard, harder to attack democracy from authoritarian impulses and those kinds of threats from outside sources.

Harry: (35:08)

Great. Thank you. I know that was encapsulated. I just want to say first, you know, we make judgments in life about who’s lying in their intent all the time. It’s really part of down the middle of what juries or fact-finders can do. And people are maybe not aware, but the levels of protection for li essentially the cushions around speech are really much higher in this country than in other definitely advanced democracies. So there’s room here.

Andrew, you’ve had an amazing career with many different stops. I just have a final question for you, which is what’s the best job you’ve ever had?

Andrew: (35:54)

I think you know what I’m gonna say because I think it is the answer. My answer is the answer of I think so many people who worked for the Department of Justice or in government who have been federal prosecutors. It was being a federal prosecutor.

And there is I mean, not to- I don’t mean to get on my soapbox, but there is nothing like standing up in court and saying Andrew Weissmann for the government. And it’s such a privilege when you say that. And every time I said that to a jury, there there was like a moment where it…

Harry: (36:39)

You got a little chill kind of, yeah.

Andrew: (36:41)

Yeah. Because it is, it is such an it is such an honor and privilege. And I don’t think people understand how much, how much it weighs on you in terms of what you owe the public. And then I’m sure Harry, you have the exact same answer, ‘cause it’s just such a, it’s such an honor of a lifetime to be able to do that.

Harry: (37:09)

And the people who are there don’t have that same honor now, but that’s a whole ‘nother discussion. Again I just-

Andrew: (37:15)

Can I just interrupt you for that? Many, many, many people there do. Career people. And it’s really worth remembering, because they’re going through hell right now, that there are so many people who like as Sarah Longwell said it’s to me, she said, you know, let’s remember at the Department, Todd Blanche is the anomaly. He’s he’s the person who’s who’s-

Harry: (37:20)

Good point. Excellent-

Andrew: (37:43)

She was saying is betraying his oath of office. There’s so many people who are in the trenches who are trying to do the right thing. And, you know, my hat’s off to them.

Harry: (37:55)

And not just in Washington, but around the country.

The award winning podcast is Main Justice; the Substack Behind the Headlines; the book, if you can find it, Liar’s Kingdom, How to Stop Trump’s Deceit and Save America.

Andrew, very good to be with you. Thank you for your time.

Andrew: (38:12)

Thank you so much for inviting me.

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