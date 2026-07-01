The Supreme Court's Biggest Decisions & What Everyone Is Missing - Live with Melissa Murray

I was joined by NYU Law professor and co-host of Strict Scrutiny Melissa Murray for a special Substack Live breaking down the Supreme Court’s just-finished blockbuster term.

We discussed why the media’s framing of several major rulings misses the larger story, from the Court’s expansion of presidential power over independent agencies to its handling of the birthright citizenship case. We also examined why the Court’s willingness to overturn longstanding precedent and its refusal to definitively settle key constitutional questions should leave Americans far more concerned than many of the headlines suggest.

We were running a bit late, so as a thank you to those who waited for us to start, we’ve provided full access to the recording to all subscribers.

Here is a transcript of our conversation:

*Transcripts are generated using a combination of speech recognition software and human transcribers and may contain errors. Please check the audio for the most accurate version of the conversation.

Harry:

Hello, everyone, and welcome to a special Substack Live. Always a privilege to get some time with Melissa Murray, who, along with their co-hosts Kate Shaw and Leah Litman, are really, I think, the most trenchant and kind of far-reaching, insightful people about the Supreme Court.

So we’ve just had these two days, and I think the narrative playing in the press- well, just say I don’t agree with it. Still, I wanted to have the chance to talk with Melissa. I know, Melissa, you’re short of time, but thanks so much for being here. Let’s start perhaps with yesterday’s two big cases on the president’s power to have unfettered ability to fire employee heads of executive branch agencies, one slaughter, one cook, kind of playing in the press on the one hand. On the other hand, how did you see that pair of cases?

Melissa:

So I know, Harry, and thank you for having me. It’s great to be here with all of your Substack followers. I know that in the mainstream press, there has been this narrative that these decisions are in tension. I think they are on their face. And certainly Justice Barrett, in her separate opinion in the Cook case, noted tha the incongruity of the two cases. But I actually t

But I actually think there’s a thread that unites them. And the thread is this, corporate interests, right? So FTC is an entity that regulates industries, including many of the industries that are headed and populated by many of the companies whose heads were at Trump’s second inauguration.

You know, I thought it was really interesting when Rebecca Slaughter talked about her case and talked about her work at the FTC. She noted that when she saw the media coverage of Trump’s second inauguration, she was struck by the fact that many of those in attendance were the heads of companies that the FTC was either inactive investigations of or were in active litigations with. So I just want to put a pin in that–that the FTC is a means by which the federal government regulates, investigates, and litigates against regulated industries. And many of those industries, those corporate interests, do not like the fact of the FTC and its priorities.

And I think many of them are amenable to the president’s interest in stripping the FTC of those individuals who are more pro-consumer, who are less in the bag for corporations. And they would like to see an FTC that is hobbled and limited and may be more in line with the president’s priorities. By the same token, though, those same corporate interests love the fact that the Federal Reserve maintains a stable economy in the United States, maintains the stability of markets, and they recognize that allowing the president to be able to.

I think the same kind of impulse could be glimpsed in the tariffs cases. We don’t talk about it that much, but when the court, quote unquote, stood up to the president in the tariffs cases, many of the corporations were against tariffs because it’s bad for business.

So I think the through line that unites these two cases from yesterday and brings them in conversation with the tariffs cases from many months ago is the fact that all three of these decisions are decisions that are fully on board with the corporate interests who are aligned with this president.

Harry:

Okay, and then by inference, who gets the short shrift? It’s the regular people who are the agency’s independence is meant to serve. But I want to be clear that this is something of a meta-narrative, right? Melissa, you discern a through line, but just on the level of legal doctrine,

case after case after case stopping only at the Fed says the president can’t be restricted in her or his power to fire someone and the Fed is carved out, but for reasons, well, let me ask you, for reasons that I think seem unpersuasive relative to the things they’ve said in the other cases at the level of legal doctrine. Do you agree with that?

Melissa:

I think it’s hard for this court to make a principal distinction between why the Fed and the FTC are different. Like, they’re not that different. I mean, I think the difference is that the Fed is in control of fiscal policy, and the FTC maybe is not. And these are nine people who have 401ks.

You know, I’m not mad at them for having 401ks. I, too have a 401k, and I’m glad that there will not be this turmoil. And it’s also worth recognizing here that this decision doesn’t prevent the president from ultimately removing Lisa Cook from her position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

It merely says the president cannot remove her at his whim and she has to be offered the opportunity which could be some kind of hearing some kind of interview with the president to make the case that the Charges against her are false. So she has to have due process. That’s not a full-throated victory for the Fed’s independence, although I think the through line for the court is that the Fed is and ought to be independent. Why the Fed’s independence is so obvious, whereas the Federal Trade Commission’s or the Federal Election Commission’s or the Merit Protection Board’s independence, why that is not so clear, is a question I cannot answer, and apparently neither can this court.

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Harry:

Okay, and just to bring it home, you teach law, I do too. The thing that was overruled, a 9-0 opinion from, I think, 1935, you know, we’re going to have to burn and shred a lot of constitutional law textbooks.

So can you put yesterday’s decision overruling in the context of similar cases dating back to 2018 or so and the overall kind of achievement, even if you asterisk out the Fed case that the court has now basically consummated?

Melissa:

So let’s take two different things and think about them in tandem. So one, this is a court that seems to have no qualms about overruling precedent. And I think we should make more of that than we do because it is actually... quite shocking the degree to which this court overrules precedent they’ve not only overruled Roe v. Wade they’ve eviscerated the court’s jurisprudence on affirmative action They have eliminated Chevron deference and overruling Chevron explicitly They have, I think, in Trump v. the United States, limited the force of United States versus Nixon and limits on the presidency.

In the campaign finance case today, they effectively overruled a decision from just a few years ago on campaign finance. I could go on. This is a court that is not beholden to the past and certainly not beholden to earlier courts if they believe they are in a better position to discern what the law is, what the law serves. So they’re happy to do it, and they do it quite frequently, which is an unusual thing that is not something that the Supreme Court typically has done. And we should mark that what does the overruling of Humphrey’s executive or that 1935 decision that said that Congress could prescribe limits on the president’s removal power.

What does that mean going forward? I think it means It’s free rein certainly on the officials who head these multi-member commissions, so the FTC, the NLRB, the National Labor Relations Board, on and on and on. That’s quite a lot of government that’s going to go back and forth depending on who is in office.

Query whether this decision will continue to hold if we have a Democratic president who seeks to realign these commissions with her priorities, going further. Maybe the court has a limiting principle here and will learn it then when, you know, President AOC, I’m just speculating here, decides to strip the FTC and put Lina Khan back in the poll position. So that’s one thing. I think that this decision may also open the door for allowing the president to remove, Harry Litman, a limiting principle that preserves this merit-based civil service that we have come to enjoy and that is really only an artifact of the very recent past. Like, we had a spoiled system until the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and laws like the Pendleton Act, which again allow for expertise, merit-based hiring in these federal employment positions, have really elevated the federal bureaucracy.

It’s not clear to me that Those protections are insulated from this decision. So, you know, this is a sort of watch this space moment and we’ll see what the court has to say. But we are certainly going to see these multi-member agencies that were intended to do a lot of things, whether it’s consumer protection or, you know, addressing the environment and preserving the environment. These are going to be political organisms that swing back and forth depending on who is in the White House.

Harry:

Yeah, look, first of all, that one point is super important. We’ve known that they came in and have purged hundreds, thousands of people from different agencies. And we’ve been assuming that the shoe will eventually drop. Maureen Comey is now suing.

But it could be in the same way, just as you say. And then on this sort of chilling point, I just want to say you don’t need to fire people in order to have a chill. The people who are there already may think, if I do this thing, which my expertise and independence suggests, I may be out of a job. And that’s the whole ballgame.

So there can bem anifold ways in which it really has a force. Okay, let’s fast forward to this morning and the much anticipated decision in the birthright citizenship case, which most people, including you, thought on hearing or including me hearing or argument, would, in fact, the executive order be struck down. And yet, I gotta say, the sort of heart-stopping moment for me was seeing the closeness of the opinion, seeing four justices who actually didn’t agree with the constitutional analysis. I wonder if you think this is an instance, as occurs to me yesterday, was of people, you know, missing the bigger part of the story.

Melissa:

I think the mainstream media is missing the bigger part of the story to the extent that they are framing this as the court stands up for the Constitution or the court stands up to John Trump. And I think this is a bad take for a lot of reasons.

One: the court could have addressed the substantive question of what Section 1 of the 14th Amendment says and what it means last year in the Trump v. Casa case. So that was the challenge to the nationwide injunction, where the court narrowed the use of the nationwide injunction going forward, limiting the ability of district courts to enjoin this administration

from its most lawless impulses. At that time, the ACLU and plaintiffs’ groups who were in this litigation asked the court to take up this question of what Section 1 the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment actually means, and the court declined to do so.

They let this question sit and fester and percolate and essentially, in allowing it to sit and slating it for oral argument, debating it an oral argument and now issuing this decision a year later, the Court took an off-the-wall theory that had literally been the province of kooks and right-wing cranks, and they made it legitimate somehow.

And in the process, they unsettled the fate of millions of children who have been born to undocumented persons or people who are here on temporary visa statuses, like student visas, for example. And it didn’t have to be like that. So, yes, the court has come back And in a very narrow decision. We’ll talk about that. They’ve done the right thing and stood up for court’s right to citizenship, but they could have done it a year ago. So, you know, I guess points for reading. No points for taking a year to read.

The second thing I will say is that it took my breath away how close this opinion was. Like, we are one vote away from rescinding the 14th Amendment, and people should understand that for what it is. That is a precarious, precarious situation, especially if we are in a situation where we may see a vacancy on the court, where we may be in a position to install on the court Right-wing teenagers. I don’t know. I don’t know who’s next for this president, but we are one vote away from undoing the 14th Amendment.

And we have Brett Kavanaugh writing a concurrence, like joining in the judgment,

but not necessarily signing on to the view that the Constitution provides for just-so-lee citizenship in a full-throated way. He’s also noted that Birthright Citizenship has been statutorily authorized and that Congress could, and maybe in the future will decide whether or not to rescind that and that it’s not a constitutional question. That’s a huge thing for him to just put in a concurrence. It is an invitation for future activism and advocacy on this question. So This is not a settled question. And that goes back to the first point I made. This court could have settled this once and for all a year ago by saying, here is what the 14th Amendment says.

Instead, they’ve allowed it to fester and percolate. They’ve made it seem unsettled. And now Brett Kavanaugh has opened a window for the right-wing Koops and Krantz to run in, perhaps agitate for some kind of congressional action on this case. And maybe we will be rescinding birthright citizenship by a statute in a few years. This is all to say, this is not in the clear. We are not in the clear. This is not over. And everyone should understand that.

Harry:

Yeah, including, by the way, the invitation’s been accepted by the President of the United States. He touts it and says he’s going to work with Congress to try to make this happen. And there’ll be a lot more written about this, but it just, to me, Kavanaugh’s kind of reasoning about what people thought in the past just completely whiffs on a very easy way, question of Constitutional Interpretation.

It says flat out that people born here are subject to jurisdiction thereof, and there’s no real argument that children of people not here legally are not subject.

Melissa:

Yes, I have it right here.

Harry:

Yes! And we talked about it. It’s really true, and that this should somehow be difficult to me is almost of a piece with the people who argue that Brown v. Board of Education is flawed because the framers didn’t think it would amount to segregated schools.

Melissa Murray, it’s like accountants on April 15th. You, at the end of June and early July, are much, much, much, much sought after. And I know you have to go. Thanks so much for giving 20 minutes for your top line takes. Hope to be talking to you again soon on Talking Feds.

Melissa:

Thanks so much. Bye, Harry.