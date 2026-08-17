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Trump's Monumental Ego
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Trump's Monumental Ego

Monday, August 17, 2026's roundtable with Kristen Holmes, Adam Klasfeld, and Tara Setmayer.
∙ Paid

Faced with a worsening midterm map and spiraling conflict with Iran, Donald Trump is focusing on what really matters: his crusade to reshape Washington. Kristen Holmes, Adam Klasfeld, and Tara Setmayer join Harry to break down the monument mania. The panel digs in to the new Kennedy Center scheme, the ballroom appeal, and Jeanine Pirro’s mysterious spec…

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