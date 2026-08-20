The Biggest Threats to Free and Fair Midterms

The midterms are just around the corner and there’s already a shadow war raging over their outcome. Election law guru Marc Elias spends his days battling the Trump administration’s attempts to stack the deck. With November looming, Harry asks Marc for a tour of worst-case scenarios of election theft or interference. For each, Marc lays out the dangers, …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.