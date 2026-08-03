Trump’s Botch Job

Donald Trump seems determined to make things hard for everyone: Americans, Republican senators, and even himself. Glenn Kirschner, Josh Marshall, and Ali Vitali join Harry to talk through a week packed with unforced errors by the administration that are derailing Trump’s presidency in the run-up to the midterms. The panel discusses Trump’s no-holds-barr…
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