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Trump’s Botch Job
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Trump’s Botch Job

Monday, August 3, 2026's roundtable with Glenn Kirschner, Josh Marshall, and Ali Vitali.
∙ Paid

Donald Trump seems determined to make things hard for everyone: Americans, Republican senators, and even himself. Glenn Kirschner, Josh Marshall, and Ali Vitali join Harry to talk through a week packed with unforced errors by the administration that are derailing Trump’s presidency in the run-up to the midterms. The panel discusses Trump’s no-holds-barr…

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