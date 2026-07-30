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Raphael Warnock Makes the Moral Case Against Trump
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Raphael Warnock Makes the Moral Case Against Trump

Thursday, July 30, 2026’s one-on-one with Raphael Warnock.
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Like the prophets he quotes at the pulpit, Senator Raphael Warnock feels he’s watching his country descend into greed, injustice, and tyranny. He sees a MAGA movement “corrupting” his Christian faith and a president who seems to think charity begins (and mostly ends) at home. With his new book—The Crooked Places Made Straight—Senator Warnock lays out wh…

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