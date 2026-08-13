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The Rise, Fall, and Possible Rebirth of a DOJ Crown Jewel
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The Rise, Fall, and Possible Rebirth of a DOJ Crown Jewel

Thursday, August 13, 2026’s one-on-one with Kevin M. Kruse.
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After an ICE agent shot Renee Good, observers looked to the elite squad of federal prosecutors tasked with investigating such shootings: the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. The Division did nothing. It marked a sad chapter for an institution that, as historian Kevin Kruse explains, spent decades fighting for justice against long odds. Tog…

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