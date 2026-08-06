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Anne Applebaum on Iran, Ukraine, and Trump’s Kleptocracy
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Anne Applebaum on Iran, Ukraine, and Trump’s Kleptocracy

Thursday, August 6, 2026’s one-on-one with Anne Applebaum.
∙ Paid

“Sometimes the smaller power has advantages that you don’t expect.” That’s the lesson Anne Applebaum says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are learning as their weaker foes keeping handing them setbacks. Applebaum explains to Harry how Ukraine’s drone campaign is bringing the war home to Russians and why Iran looks poised to gain unprecedented control ov…

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