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Blanche Avalanche
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Blanche Avalanche

Monday, August 10, 2026's roundtable with Glenn Kirschner, Josh Marshall, and Ali Vitali.
∙ Paid

Liz Oyer, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, and Charlie Sykes join Harry to break down a week of embarrassments for Donald Trump, offset partly by Todd Blanche’s confirmation as Attorney General. The panel weighs the iniquity of the Senate’s vote, then digs into a court’s forceful rejection of Trump’s ballroom and the fallout from the shambolic Reflecting…

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