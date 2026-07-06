Slaughterhouse-Six

It’s our annual Supreme Court term wrap-up. To break down a term marked by juggernaut victories for the conservative legal movement—as well as a few key losses for Trump—Harry is joined by Amy Howe, Dahlia Lithwick, and Steve Vladeck. They break down the biggest cases and spotlight several overlooked decisions with enormous long-term consequences for ex…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.