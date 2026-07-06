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Slaughterhouse-Six
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Slaughterhouse-Six

Monday, July 6, 2026's roundtable with Amy Howe, Dahlia Lithwick, and Steve Vladeck.
Jul 06, 2026
∙ Paid

It’s our annual Supreme Court term wrap-up. To break down a term marked by juggernaut victories for the conservative legal movement—as well as a few key losses for Trump—Harry is joined by Amy Howe, Dahlia Lithwick, and Steve Vladeck. They break down the biggest cases and spotlight several overlooked decisions with enormous long-term consequences for ex…

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