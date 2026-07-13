Trump's Economy: Inflation, Instability, and Influence

Stellar economic analysts Dean Baker, Paul Krugman, and Stephanie Ruhle join Harry for his periodic deep dive into the ways Trump is reshaping the U.S. economy. The panel weighs the immediate and long-term economic effects of Trump’s on-again, off-again war with Iran. Next, they take stock of Trump’s record-breaking self-enrichment, and of how the Supre…
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