Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack
Talking Feds Ad-Free Feed
The Biggest Epstein Questions for Blanche and Trump
0:00
-31:17

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Talking Feds Substack

The Biggest Epstein Questions for Blanche and Trump

Wednesday, July 15, 2026’s one-on-one with Julie K. Brown.
Jul 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Over the next two days, would-be Attorney General Todd Blanche will get a grilling from the Senate about how he and the Department of Justice handled transparency regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. Julie K. Brown—the reporter who has done the most to expose and explain the Epstein saga—knows what senators need to ask. She joins Harry to lay out how the…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture