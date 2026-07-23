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Maggie Haberman on a Year of “Pure Trump”
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Maggie Haberman on a Year of “Pure Trump”

Thursday, July 23, 2026’s one-on-one with Maggie Haberman.
∙ Paid

Maggie Haberman has been on the Trump beat for decades. Now she has written—with co-author Jonathan Swan—a tour de force on how the president is remaking our government in his image. Haberman gives Harry an inside look at a White House in thrall to a president who’s never been so uninhibited. She shares a swath of insights about Trump’s health, his relu…

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