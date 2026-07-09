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Adam Schiff is Ready to Battle Blanche
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Adam Schiff is Ready to Battle Blanche

Thursday, July 9, 2026’s one-on-one with Adam Schiff.
Jul 09, 2026
∙ Paid

For his latest Talking San Diego conversation, Harry sits down with California Senator Adam Schiff. The two start with a close look at the upcoming confirmation battle over would-be Attorney General Todd Blanche. Drawing on their shared background as federal prosecutors, the two discuss what makes Blanche a singularly troubling nominee. The senator then…

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