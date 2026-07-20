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Blanche in the Arena
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Blanche in the Arena

Monday, July 20, 2026's roundtable with Aaron Blake, Conor Lamb, and Mimi Rocah.
Jul 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Aaron Blake, Conor Lamb, and Mimi Rocah join Harry to break down Todd Blanche’s confirmation hearing, two new ICE killings, and a primetime election rant. Did Todd Blanche manage to persuade senators that he’s a traditional do-the-right-thing prosecutor? Why is Trump suddenly embracing ICE’s abuses again, and could that cost him the midterms? Finally: w…

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