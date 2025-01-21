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Lisamanv's avatar
Lisamanv
Jan 21, 2025

I'm 65 and in my whole life I've never hated anyone like I hate that man. I haven't spoken to some of my family that voted for him for months. I get texts or calls and I delete them without reading. I blocked my sister's number. As I read this morning what he did on the first day of his dictatorship I bawled like a baby. I really don't know how I'm going to survive four years of this man. I want to sell our house, divest all our investments and get out of this country but my husband won't go. He doesn't think anything trump does will affect us. I disagree. He already has just by making us the laughing stock of the world.

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CHARLOTTE YAGER's avatar
CHARLOTTE YAGER
Jan 21, 2025

it’s time the Democrats stood up and start hammering this man for what he has done. They should quit being Patsy‘s nice guys. Enough is enough.!

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