Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LAUREEN LAUREEN's avatar
LAUREEN LAUREEN
Jun 3

Trump was voted in by those who think like a 5th and 6th grader, as he does. So that doesn't say much for the majority of American intelligence .

Reply
Share
Tom Vinson's avatar
Tom Vinson
Jun 3

I object to your maligning of eight year olds. My kids had much longer attention spans when they were that age.

Reply
Share
5 replies
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture