Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
Jun 8

These are absolutely despicable human beings. Let's have a little contest -- assuming we capture both the House and Senate, what's your priority list for who we try for treason??

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Wendy Shelley's avatar
Wendy Shelley
Jun 8Edited

New Yorkers probably would like to have a say in Trump bringing down the Statue of Liberty. I would think probably the teamsters and all of the dock workers might have a say in this as well, not permitting any kind of equipment to go over to that island. Heads up, everybody. Pay attention!

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