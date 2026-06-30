Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
5h

It's the same old story. Citizens United = MAGA = Project 2025 = Ever tightening controls on our democracy.

HL: "It’s in fact the same story, told twice in two days: a court inclined to bend toward the administration’s preferred outcome whenever doctrine gives it the slightest room to do so, and restrained by margins more thin, fragile, and narrow than the headlines suggest."

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HD Capps's avatar
HD Capps
5h

I have long thought, for decades now, that John Roberts was an evil piece of shit, determined to use the Court to pave the way for a reactionary wing-nut "regime change" if you will of the Federal government. Bit by bit he has enabled the dismantling of what we once understood as the "Rule of law" by "reinterpreting" the law. Thanks goodness that I am old and won't be around much longer, but Roberts and his fellow reactionaries are paving the way for more wackos such as Trump. Of course, should a Democrat manage to get elected in 2028, no surprise of the "law" changes...

That the birthright citizenship case was not 9-0 means more far fuckery in the future on this...

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