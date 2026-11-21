I spoke with Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch Network about his new book, WTF America?! The Way Out of This Hell and Back to Democracy. Co-authored with his brothers and MeidasTouch co-founders Brett and Jordy, the book examines the rise of authoritarianism in the Trump era and lays out a path to defending and rebuilding our democracy.

Before digging into the book, we discussed the media environment that helped pave the way for Trump’s rise, the unmet needs that inspired Ben and his brothers to create MeidasTouch, and the role independent media can play in meeting this moment.

And, of course, we talked about the Mets.

You can pick up your own copy of WTF America?! here or at your favorite local bookseller.

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