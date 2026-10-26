Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack
Talking Feds Ad-Free Feed
Will Voters Dump the Trump Economy?
0:00
-32:36

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Talking Feds Substack

Will Voters Dump the Trump Economy?

Monday, October 26, 2026’s one-on-one with Justin Wolfers.
Paid

Nearly every pundit says the midterms will be about the economy. So how, exactly, is the economy doing? Harry turns to economist Justin Wolfers for answers. Slicing deep into some elaborate pie metaphors, the two explore how President Trump’s policies have let down the Americans they were supposed to help, what commentators are missing in the conversati…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture