Will Voters Dump the Trump Economy?

Nearly every pundit says the midterms will be about the economy. So how, exactly, is the economy doing? Harry turns to economist Justin Wolfers for answers. Slicing deep into some elaborate pie metaphors, the two explore how President Trump’s policies have let down the Americans they were supposed to help, what commentators are missing in the conversati…
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