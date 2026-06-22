Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack
Talking Feds Ad-Free Feed
Will the FBI Stand Up to Trump?
0:00
-57:31

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Talking Feds Substack

Will the FBI Stand Up to Trump?

Monday, June 22, 2026's roundtable with Andrew McCabe, Michael Feinberg, and Asha Rangappa.
Jun 22, 2026
∙ Paid

Three veterans of the FBI—Michael Feinberg, Andrew McCabe, and Asha Rangappa—join Harry for a special deep-dive on the Bureau. The panel explores the dangerous, erratic leadership of Kash Patel, whose blunders keep embarrassing his agents and harming their mission. They dig into the costs of Patel’s relentless purge of old personnel, of which Michael wa…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture