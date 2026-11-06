This post is for paid subscribers, as our third piece of the week. Tuesday’s election changed the landscape. With the Democrats’ new oversight power, accountability is finally back on the table, and I’ll be writing about it every step of the way. I hope you’ll consider becoming a paid subscriber; your support is what makes this work possible. My thanks as always to everyone already in the Fed Head community.

The Democratic landslide on Tuesday took the steam out of many of the election interference tactics that may have been up the administration’s sleeve. With the verdict so overwhelming, Trump has far fewer cards to play to undermine the popular will.

A couple of arrows remain in the administration’s quiver, however. It still can deploy them to try to influence individual elections or simply to undermine public confidence in the security of the results, although none apart from the most MAGA-addled minds will doubt the magnitude of the Democrats’ victory.

That’s the only available explanation for the current hijinks in Alaska, where the Democrat, Mary Peltola, holds a razor-thin lead over incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan. Critically for Trump and certain Republicans, that lead is less than the roughly 3,600 votes that have gone to the second Dan Sullivan on the ballot.

While Republicans got clobbered up and down the ballot and across the country, the Trump administration escalated its bogus attempts to meddle in Alaska. For reasons I will explain below, the target letters it sent on Election Day, far from the standard moves in a criminal investigation, are the administration’s latest ploy to subvert the will of Alaska voters and substitute the will of Donald Trump.