Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack
Talking Feds Ad-Free Feed
Why Pollsters Are So Sure Democrats Will Stomp
0:00
-26:08

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Talking Feds Substack

Why Pollsters Are So Sure Democrats Will Stomp

Monday, November 2, 2026’s one-on-one with Lakshya Jain.
Paid

The midterms are finally here. Harry sits down with top pollster Lakshya Jain for a data-rich conversation about the voters, candidates, and trends that will shape tomorrow’s results. Jain explains why he—and nearly all of his peers—are so bullish on Democrats, what it would take for polls to be wrong this time, and how movements among crucial demograph…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture