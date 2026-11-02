Why Pollsters Are So Sure Democrats Will Stomp

The midterms are finally here. Harry sits down with top pollster Lakshya Jain for a data-rich conversation about the voters, candidates, and trends that will shape tomorrow’s results. Jain explains why he—and nearly all of his peers—are so bullish on Democrats, what it would take for polls to be wrong this time, and how movements among crucial demograph…
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