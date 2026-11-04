Talking Feds Substack

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Kenneth Lerman's avatar
Kenneth Lerman
28m

In some ways, the Epstein files is low hanging fruit. Congress should simply shut down the government until they have the files in hand.

It would be hard to argue that this is simply politics. After all, Republican House and Senate passed it and the President signed it into law.

It's sometimes been said that the only recourse that Congress has is impeachment. That isn't true, though. There is also the power of the purse.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
34m

WE the People: WE Voted

Before the Democratic party gets too far over their surfboard after yesterday’s blue tsunami, there’s a day of reckoning not only for the fascist Republicans but also for the Democratic establishment. Indivisible with its massive WE the People protests and get out the vote impassioned plea has begun a People powered movement for which the Democrats cannot really take credit.

This potent political force has wrested control of the country as it should be. The U.S. Supreme Court Justices Frankfurter and Brandeis, Teddy Roosevelt, and most recently Obama are quoted as saying, "In a democracy, the highest office is the office of citizen". The arrogant fascist Republicans having control of all 3 branches of government ignored at their political peril this important democratic doctrine. Because in a democracy the electorate was reminded that WE the People determine domestic and foreign policy through our representatives and legislate for laws that benefit US.

Not only are the Republicans reminded that WE the People govern but that $$ do not buy US off. That the corporations and wealthy don’t own WE the People. And in the age of Citizens United the Democratic establishment is not the pawn of plutocrats and technocratic would be oligarchs.

Now WE the People have young passionate politicians like Senators elect El-Sayed, Flannagan, Jackson, Andrews and Talarico and Representatives elect Villegas, Conley, Cognetti, Lawrence, Cooke, and Pulido who will work for US not the wealthy. And WE will be sending messages to our elected officials about what WE want to see happen in Congress.

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