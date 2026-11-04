In the heady morning after the Democratic tsunami, many people’s imaginations will turn to the accountability agenda for the new Democratic majority. Jamie Raskin, who displayed masterful skills as lead manager in the second impeachment of Donald Trump, will assume the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Department of Justice. And Congressman Robert Garcia, the incoming Oversight chair, already has sent a two-word message to the administration: “Lawyer up.”

A dozen or more worthy candidates for investigation come immediately to mind, from the withheld Epstein files to the corporate donors behind the White House ballroom; from the unauthorized war in Iran to the boat strikes in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific; from the lawlessness and viciousness of ICE to the naked reprisal prosecutions.

Yet the new majority faces a minefield of possible missteps here. Above all, they will need to choose their targets carefully. They need to put a premium on picking a few for starters that are relatively clean and that tell a broadly understandable story of the corruption of Trump 2.0.

It also will be important to recognize that the investigations are unlikely to end in effective criminal referrals, for the simple reason that criminal cases must be referred to the Department of Justice. That means Todd Blanche’s Department of Justice, where we can safely anticipate they will go to die.

That point further suggests that many potential targets of investigation, and many useful witnesses, will come before Congress with contempt in their eyes. They will have decided to ignore Congress’s lawful demands, knowing that they have a backstop at DOJ, which they can expect to ignore contempt referrals.

Another corollary: unlike the January 6th Committee, which made its compelling case largely through the testimony of Republicans and administration insiders, the new accountability squad will have to look further afield for witnesses who can be expected to tell the truth because it’s their duty.

Finally, there will be a political imperative to leave ample room for an ambitious legislative agenda. The Dems can’t afford to be merely the party of recriminations.

So they’ll be wise to narrow the field. The organizing principle for the investigations should be corruption—specifically, the corruption of executive power, the kind that could ultimately support articles of impeachment. It’s all about the dereliction of the constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed, the self-enrichment, the pay-to-play culture, the abuse of prosecutorial power to feed an agenda of personal vengeance, the disrespect for the courts, the evisceration of norms of good government. In a word, corruption, not criminal activity.

With all that in mind, here are the three investigations I’d urge the Democrats to pursue.

1. The Pardon Power

Trump’s abuse of the pardon power is, along with his reprisal prosecutions, one of the two most serious areas of corruption in his presidency. Beginning with the wholesale pardons of the January 6th defendants—an outrage, and a case for impeachment, in and of themselves—and extending to case after case of the crassest pay-to-play purchases, this White House has utterly bastardized clemency, changing it into a corrupt cottage industry designed to enrich and aggrandize Trump.

For generations, the Office of the Pardon Attorney vetted petitions on the merits—remorse, rehabilitation, the interests of justice. Trump has made the practice into a bazaar of self-enrichment, doling out corrupt pardons like indulgences on the eve of the Reformation.

Asked about pay-to-play at a Senate hearing in June, Blanche offered the administration’s entire theory: “The Constitution does not require [the president] to provide any explanation for who he chooses to pardon or not pardon, or commute or not commute.” That specious answer misses the point, which is that the pardon power may be wide-ranging, but it still can be exercised corruptly.

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A president who trades clemency for cash or loyalty isn’t taking Care that the Laws be faithfully executed; he’s committing bribery, even if the Supreme Court’s infamous immunity decision likely shields him from prosecution.

The Judiciary Committee should call to testify pardon recipients who were completely undeserving. We saw something similar after the Clinton administration, with hearings on his pardon of Marc Rich. Trump’s abuses number in the hundreds, and they are vastly more corrupt. A thorough investigation of only the low-hanging fruit would tell a compelling story that would connect with the resentment of the two-tiered approach—one for friends of Trump; the other for the rest of us suckers—that helped drive Tuesday’s shellacking.

2. Self-Enrichment and Emoluments

Trump’s own financial disclosure, released this summer, showed more than $1 billion in crypto income in 2025 alone, much of it through World Liberty Financial, the venture his sons co-founded with the son of his Middle East envoy. The Foreign Emoluments Clause bars a president from accepting anything of value from a foreign state “without the Consent of the Congress”. Trump has been a walking Emoluments Clause violation throughout his second term.

Moreover, his children appear to have profited unabashedly and unconscionably from daddy’s position.

Congress is the right body to shine a harsh light on this all-in-the-family brazen exploitation of the presidency. Moreover, the underlying details of the transactions—e.g who bought the tokens, what they wanted, and what they got from the government afterward—remain obscure, and Congress is the natural, if not only, body to uncover them.

3. The Collusive Lawsuit: The $1.776 Billion Slush Fund and Tax Amnesty**

The lawsuit Trump brought personally against the IRS, and the ensuing bogus settlement he engineered with the DOJ, frames a vivid story of personal corruption, unconstitutional conduct, and sham justifications.

Trump sued the IRS in his personal capacity over the Littlejohn leak, demanding $10 billion on a claim that was dead on arrival: time-barred, aimed at the wrong defendants, and seeking damages wildly beyond what the statute allows. IRS officials wrote a memo laying out how to beat it. Instead, the Department took a dive. For 109 days, no government lawyer even entered an appearance, and when Judge Kathleen Williams began asking whether the case was a real controversy at all, Trump and DOJ ran, announcing a “settlement.” In supposed return for dropping his worthless suit, Trump got a $1.776 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund”—a pot of money for, among others, January 6th defendants who assaulted police—plus a tax amnesty for himself, his family and his businesses, conservatively worth another $100 million.

In July, in a blistering 56-page opinion, Williams found the whole thing a collusive, non-adversarial suit co-engineered by Trump and DOJ’s highest officials, including Blanche and Stanley Woodward. It was, she wrote, “an attempt to use the Court to provide some legitimacy to an agreement to confer immunity to people and entities affiliated with the President and to earmark billions of dollars from American taxpayers to redress grievances not defined in the law.”

The judicial process may yet result in a nullification of the arrangement, but it won’t provide anything like full accountability for the abject dishonesty and betrayal of the President’s take care responsibilities. That’s where Jamie Raskin and the newly constituted House Judiciary Committee come in.

My choices represent judgment calls, and certainly some people will want to prioritize other episodes of corruption.

The Epstein files are an obvious topic of sustained corruption and resistance. I haven’t prioritized them because there have already been many investigations, and there’s a real possibility that the end result would be murky.

The ICE abuses will go down in history as sustained corruption and contempt for the courts. But ICE’s abuses represent the corrupt exercise of a function—preventing illegal immigration—that most Americans understand, and they hand supporters of the policy a number of ready talking points that muddy the waters.

Finally, for me the hardest omission is the reprisal prosecutions—James Comey, Letitia James, Cassidy Hutchinson and the rest. They rank with January 6th as an incandescent example of the abuse of power. But the courts and grand juries have already exposed them in public, often humiliatingly, and history will record them as they are. A committee hearing would add little to that verdict.

Narrowing the list to three will be easier said than done. The party agrees in broad strokes, but there are fault lines, and some infighting lies ahead. Get it right, though, and Congress can do what the current Republican Congress, not to mention Todd Blanche’s DOJ, have utterly failed to do: expose this president’s corruption and hold him to account.

Oh—and one final addition to the list would certainly be appropriate, time permitting: how the hell is Tom Homan still working as border czar after the FBI recorded him walking away with $50,000 in a Cava bag?

Talk to you later.

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