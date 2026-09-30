When It Rains, It Pours - Live with Adam Klasfeld

Yesterday brought a virtual avalanche of news of central interest to Fed Heads. I sat down with my friend Adam Klasfeld of All Rise News to discuss three of the many developments. Jack Smith’s hearing brought little new except an embarrassing pratfall from Republican Senator Schmitt. Adam and I also discussed the important en banc hearing before the full court in the DC Circuit, which seemed to suggest that the court will permit Judge Boasberg to continue looking into the possible contempt by the administration back in March of 2025. Finally, Adam and I discussed the apparent unraveling of the “great conspiracy” investigation, with the sudden departure of yet another prosecutor, this one a stalwart Trump acolyte and election denier.

Talk to you later.