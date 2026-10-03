Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Ukraine’s Resilience and Trump’s Reckoning – Live with Timothy Snyder

The view from one of Ukraine’s frontline cities and a look at what lies beyond the midterms.
Harry Litman's avatar
Timothy Snyder's avatar
Harry Litman and Timothy Snyder

I spoke with Timothy Snyder, the outstanding historian of Eastern Europe and of totalitarianism, to discuss his recent trip to Ukraine, that country’s endurance in the face of Russia’s onslaught, and what the coming midterms will mean for our own democracy’s resilience. We talked through the lessons that Ukrainians can offer Americans, the disastrous “superpower suicide” Trump is engineering, and how Democrats should go about confronting the president if they re-take Congress in November.

Get more from Harry Litman in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture