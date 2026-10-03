I spoke with Timothy Snyder, the outstanding historian of Eastern Europe and of totalitarianism, to discuss his recent trip to Ukraine, that country’s endurance in the face of Russia’s onslaught, and what the coming midterms will mean for our own democracy’s resilience. We talked through the lessons that Ukrainians can offer Americans, the disastrous “superpower suicide” Trump is engineering, and how Democrats should go about confronting the president if they re-take Congress in November.
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Ukraine’s Resilience and Trump’s Reckoning – Live with Timothy Snyder
The view from one of Ukraine’s frontline cities and a look at what lies beyond the midterms.
Talking Feds Live
Talking Feds Live is a home for all of Harry’s live videos. Talking Feds Live is a separate subscription from Harry's written columns. You can opt in or out of email notifications for it by visiting https://harrylitman.substack.com/account.Talking Feds Live is a home for all of Harry’s live videos. Talking Feds Live is a separate subscription from Harry's written columns. You can opt in or out of email notifications for it by visiting https://harrylitman.substack.com/account.
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