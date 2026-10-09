Talking Feds Substack

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
Oct 9

Trump and his press relations is like so much in his life. Even real estate developments. Or destruction of Washington DC memorials. Or wars. Or, often, marriages.

I'll do what I want, when I want. Sue me if you don't like it.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
Oct 9

Fascist Cheeto And Republicans: Lying A Way Of Life

Cheeto lied his way to a second term to avoid jail time and was glad to have found the tactic worked. As one observer said, “Republican voters are feeling betrayed.” So how can the American electorate believe current fascist Republicans running for office.

But it’s more than just outright lying like “no more forever wars”, “inflation ends day 1”, but it’s what’s not said as well. No one remembers Cheeto saying in 2024 that he was amped up for giving tax breaks to his billionaire cronies. Republican voters must have thought that such a tax policy was implicit if you voted for Republicans. And no one could have predicted the highest corruption ever in such an immoral presidency dead set on subverting upcoming elections.

Even Republican candidates at the state level have no problem lying or obfuscating their real political agenda, mirroring their party leader. Obviously his cabinet loyalists have the message loud and clear.

Hope the American electorate sends these liars packing.

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