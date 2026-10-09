On Thursday, Judge Timothy J. Kelly held a hearing on the motion of CNN, MS NOW, and Politico for a preliminary injunction to restore the media outlets’ White House access. Kelly, who already had granted a temporary restraining order at the outset of the case, promised to rule by Tuesday.

Look for Kelly to enter the preliminary injunction. That would maintain the status quo of restored access for likely a few months while Kelly decides whether to make the arrangement permanent.

Thursday’s hearing covered much of the same ground as the first hearing on Sept. 23, which resulted the next day in the temporary restraining order. And that points strongly to a preliminary injunction, since the standards for that and a TRO are essentially identical.

Kelly again pressed the government on its failure to give any notice before yanking the passes, a violation of constitutional due process. That was the basis he adopted for the TRO, which made sense given the clarity of the case law in the D.C. Circuit and the absence of any tenable argument that the outlets received due process before their badges were snatched away.

Here, the administration provided no notice of what conduct could result in loss of access, nor any opportunity to be heard before it was pulled. D.C. Circuit precedent is crystal clear about the due process violation in depriving media access under these circumstances. The administration argues the precedent is wrong, but it’s clearly controlling in the D.C. District Court. Only a genuine emergency—a “hair on fire” situation, as Kelly put it—could justify the summary deprivation, and there was nothing remotely like that here

The White House tried a particularly ham-handed gambit to cover its due process tracks. Four days after the ban, it sent the outlets letters citing failures to adhere to “standards of professionalism and decorum.” Kelly rightly found the effort both late and ineffectual, “so vague it hardly does the trick.” The government’s latest brief offers, as one of the governing standards, Trump’s own public complaints that the outlets are fake news. That’s not a legal standard; it’s just another name for viewpoint discrimination.

So it stands to reason that Judge Kelly will grant the preliminary injunction on due process grounds. The more dramatic question is what other potential grounds of illegality in the outlets’ exclusion he might also cover.

The more pitched exchanges at the hearing concerned the First Amendment, raising the prospect that Kelly will add that basis to his finding of unlawfulness. Trump’s temper tantrum handed the media outlets an exceptionally easy case. He didn’t like the unflattering coverage, so he banned them from the White House. That’s about the strongest case of viewpoint discrimination you can imagine: the president himself issues the order and leaves no doubt it’s because he doesn’t like the coverage.

Kelly’s questioning suggested he was weighing whether to take account of the viewpoint discrimination in his upcoming ruling, as the outlets are urging. He should. It’s the defining point of the case, and the gravamen of what makes Trump’s conduct autocratic and dangerous. Moreover, without the First Amendment grounding, the administration could engage in further discrimination after supplying some tenable notice to overcome the due process problem. Finally, even if the court of appeals were to disagree with him on the First Amendment, the injunction would still stand based on the due process holding.

A preliminary injunction, unlike a temporary restraining order, is appealable. Once Kelly’s opinion issues next week, the administration can take it up, perhaps rolling the dice on friendly figures like Judges Neomi Rao and Gregory Katsas. But the record of viewpoint discrimination is so clear that it’s hard to see what arguments the DOJ can make. As the outlets point out, the government doesn’t dispute that it discriminated based on viewpoint. Its fallback is that national security supplied a compelling reason, and Kelly has already found that “nothing in the record that predates this suit suggests that the revocation of Plaintiffs’ hard passes was motivated by national security concerns.”

Meanwhile, the White House has opened a second front, keeping CNN and Politico off Air Force One. It’s transparently petty: Trump is looking to screw them at the margins if he can’t do it down the middle. Since Kelly’s order, the White House has twice kept CNN off Air Force One when it was scheduled as the television pooler, and on Oct. 5 it barred Politico from the plane for the president’s trip to Nebraska.

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It is a separate issue. That’s because the motion for an injunction is based on Trump’s conduct from last month, i.e., his decision to strip the outlets of all access. Having obeyed the TRO’s command to restore the passes, the White House, in all its pettiness, is aiming to find other ways to punish them based on what they write. They know that it’s viewpoint discrimination, but they’re banking on a different outcome from the wholesale exclusion of reporters from the White House.

Their strategy traces to a D.C. Circuit decision by—you guessed it—Neomi Rao, joined by fellow Trump appointee Gregory Katsas, AP v. Budowich. Budowich is the Associated Press’s lawsuit over the White House barring its reporters from the press pool for refusing to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America.” It’s another pristine case of viewpoint discrimination by Trump.

The panel in Budowich didn’t issue a ruling on the merits; instead, it granted a stay pending appeal so that the government could restrict access to the Oval Office, Air Force One, and Mar-a-Lago while the case is being decided. It still has to rule on the merits before it counts as a binding precedent for Judge Kelly.

Rao’s opinion—and the current administration’s gamesmanship with banning outlets from Air Force One—depend on the legal definition of a “nonpublic forum.” Parks and sidewalks have always been open to everyone for speech; most government property hasn’t. But when the government opens a space that isn’t traditionally public to some private speakers—e.g., the White House briefing room—it creates a nonpublic forum. The government can set reasonable rules in these nonpublic forums, but it can’t exclude speakers “merely because public officials oppose the speaker’s view.”

Rao’s reasoned that pool reporters in those spaces mostly watch, listen, and take pictures. Rao called that “newsgathering,” which she characterized as a “noncommunicative step in the production of speech.” Their actual speech, the stories they file, is aimed at readers outside the room and “could occur anywhere,” so it has no real connection to the space.

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Judge Cornelia Pillard’s 27-page dissent revealed the flaws in Rao’s reasoning. Pillard wrote, “[u]ntil now, every United States president has had the fortitude to tolerate the presence in the White House and Oval Office of credentialed journalists known to disagree with one or more government-preferred viewpoints. The First Amendment demands no less.” Under Rao’s rule, she warned, “[f]actually accurate journalism unflattering to the incumbent administration would not long endure.”

Rao’s view is especially strained as applied to Air Force One. It treats the reporters aboard as if they’re just sitting there, not yet gathering news. As a factual matter, that’s silly. They’re all aboard together precisely in order to gather news. If the White House can exclude them from the plane, it can exclude them from the gathering.

As this point illustrates, whether a particular setting counts as a nonpublic forum depends to a large degree on facts, especially: facts about the actual practices of reporters on Air Force 1, historical uses, and the nature of the access granted to others. Factual determinations are for district courts to make in the first instance after hearing evidence. Rather than remand—or send back to the district court for fact-finding—Rao went ahead and set down a legal rule that may not comport with on-the-ground practices.

In fact, Trump regularly holds what amount to press briefings on the plane; the White House posts the videos as “Trump Gaggles with Press on Air Force One.” At one in March, he cut off an ABC reporter and announced, “I don’t want any more from ABC News.” As the media outlets put it in their reply brief, “The President may not use Air Force One as a flying press briefing room and then claim standardless discretion to exclude news organizations based on the content of their reporting or their perceived editorial viewpoint.”

All of this could get folded into the broader case. The administration has asked Kelly to expressly exclude the Oval Office and Air Force One from any injunction. The outlets say that’s premature: there’s no formal policy yet, and the court can see how the facts bear out.

It would take some guts for Kelly ultimately to extend his ruling to the plane, given the D.C. Circuit’s Budowich decision. But as Judge Pillard demonstrated in her dissent, Rao’s opinion is in considerable tension with Supreme Court case law, which nearly always forbids viewpoint discrimination by government. And just last month, Rao herself, writing for a precedential majority, said that “it would be unreasonable to control access to White House press facilities through standardless discretion.” The implicit distinction between White House press facilities on the one hand, and Air Force One on the other, is mighty thin.

There rarely is much of a mystery behind Trump’s authoritarian impulses, and there isn’t here. He has made this an easy case by colliding hair-first with Justice Robert Jackson’s famous, canonical principle: “If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official, high or petty, can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion.”

If Trump can’t ban his disfavored outlets from the White House altogether, he will look all the harder for other ways to screw them to salvage his dominance. As a constitutional matter, it all goes under one rubric: viewpoint discrimination. When the government opens its doors to the press, it can’t pick and choose reporters by the content of their coverage, full stop. That’s as true at 30,000 feet as it is in the briefing room.

Talk to you later.

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