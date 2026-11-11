Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Susan Riley's avatar
Susan Riley
2h

I am so glad you brought attention to the Kennedy family’s law suit. Of all the ego projects I am offended by and angry about the Arch. The Arch is the one that has affected me the most. I know there are many, many more important issues that desperately need to be addressed. However, I am emotionally connected to the fact that Trump should not get that. He is diabolical. It makes me sick to think there might be an Arch of Triumph to him!

I am so glad the Kennedy family is fighting this. They certainly should have standing.

Not the same sense of legal standing but in my head why aren’t all the tax paying citizens being negatively impacted because this senseless arch will be costing us money? Given his track record in similar projects, even if he says it’s being paid by him or his supporters I would not believe that statement.

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Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)'s avatar
Marlene Lerner-Bigley (CA)
3h

Many kudos to the Kennedy family to filing a lawsuit against the Trump regime. Can’t wait to hear what words Miller will plant in Donald’s good ear for him to say. Oh wait…maybe that will be Natalie!

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