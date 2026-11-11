Donald Trump is in a race against time to complete his ultimate vanity project of remaking the Washington, D.C. skyline in his own image, because the imminent turnover in Congress is going to complicate his projects enormously. Yesterday, that race hit an obstacle that could substantially slow, if not halt, construction of his much-coveted triumphal arch.

Trump’s various grandiose projects—from the White House ballroom where the East Wing used to be, to his name on the Kennedy Center, to the botched Reflecting Pool renovation—are of dubious legality without congressional approval, which he has not secured. But he’s managed to get this far by keeping Congress quiescent and challenging the legal ability of every plaintiff who tries to stop him to bring suit. Every time someone sues, the administration says the plaintiff isn’t injured—they lack “standing” to sue—so whether the project is legal is beside the point: even if, as the courts have consistently suggested so far, it’s all illegal without congressional approval, nobody can say so. The joke’s on the rest of us.

The most formidable group of plaintiffs yet to challenge his construction scheme has brought a lawsuit seeking to shut down the 250-foot arch at Memorial Circle, a structure so enormous that it would obscure the view of Arlington National Cemetery from across the river.

The plaintiffs are nine members of the Kennedy family—the children and grandchildren of Robert and Ethel Kennedy—and their complaint sets out the strongest standing argument the courts have seen in any of the construction cases.

With the arch, Trump may have met his match.

John F. Kennedy’s burial spot was no accident. Not long before he died, the president stood on the hillside of Arlington Cemetery, gazed toward the Lincoln Memorial, and remarked that he could stay there forever. His family placed the grave precisely on the line from Arlington House, Robert E. Lee’s home, across Memorial Bridge to the Lincoln Memorial, a line meant to symbolize reunion after the Civil War. As JFK’s personal secretary noted in the planning papers, “Kennedy is the link between Lincoln and Lee.”

The family took great pains to preserve JFK’s presence on that metaphoric line. They chose the architects, specified that the Eternal Flame be visible from the Lincoln Memorial end of the bridge, and took out a retaining wall to protect the view; all in all, the family paid more than $600,000 for the grave area. Robert, Ethel, and Ted Kennedy are buried nearby, and family members continue to visit regularly, often in the early morning before the cemetery opens, in order to have privacy.

Trump’s blunderbuss approach—starting with the sheer Trumpian enormity of an otherwise unoriginal arch copied from the Arc de Triomphe—ruins all of the family’s efforts to preserve the solemn memory of the 35th president, whose assassination cemented his place as one of the most revered chief executives in U.S. history.

Match these facts against the Supreme Court’s stringent test for standing.

To bring a claim in federal court, a plaintiff must show a concrete injury. The paradigm is a pocketbook injury, and while the Kennedys aren’t suing over lost money, what they spent shows how deep their stake runs. They paid a lot of money to secure a clear vista and a dignified burial spot, and Trump’s hubris vaporizes that value. As the family puts it, their visits would “literally be shadowed by the Arch,” and they “will not be able to recognize their forefathers’ service and sacrifice to this country without distraction.”

But the injury to the Kennedys is worse than any pocketbook injury. When the government takes someone’s property by eminent domain, it has to pay for it, and in the eyes of the law, the payment makes the owner whole. No payment could do that here: if the arch is built, the family’s ability to keep the site sacred will be gone for good. The complaint calls it “nothing less than a permanent denigration” of the final resting place of the plaintiffs’ parents and grandparents.

An excerpt from the Kennedy family’s filing .

The more straightforward injury is the denial of their ability to respect and revere the dead president. It is, in other words, the sort of injury that the courts describe as “aesthetic.” The Supreme Court has recognized that theory of standing, but its more conservative members are grudging about finding it and possibly inclined to scrap it altogether.

In the East Wing case, the individual plaintiff was a D.C. resident who walked past the White House about once a month, and Trump mocked her as “a woman walking her dog.” The district court found standing and blocked construction because Congress never authorized it, and the D.C. Circuit agreed. But last August, five justices stayed that order on the ground that the plaintiff likely lacked standing (not that the ballroom was legal). The administration kept building, and the ballroom is now about 70 percent complete. The Solicitor General told the justices that “there remains no sound way now to redesign or unwind the massive superstructure.”

The majority was quick to pooh-pooh the interest of the White House passerby, suggesting that it was weaker than in other standing cases. Yet Chief Justice Roberts, dissenting, noted that under the majority’s logic someone who wants to look at a crocodile (the basic facts of a famous environmental case based on aesthetic standing) can sue, but someone who wants to look at the White House cannot. The suspicion and contempt for the emotional injury fairly drips off the page.

The Supreme Court will be hard-pressed to respond to the Kennedys’ injuries with similar sarcasm and dismissiveness. The Kennedys are visiting the graves of their own parents and grandparents, on a site their family designed and paid for, at an early-morning hour chosen for privacy. A shadow falling across those graves at exactly that hour is about as specific and concrete an injury as a court is likely to see.

There is another factor here that strengthens the hand of the Kennedy plaintiffs: the special solicitude the law shows for the dead. Thus, in 2004, the Court unanimously permitted Vince Foster’s family to block release of his death-scene photos. Writing for the Court, Justice Anthony Kennedy wrote that “family members have a personal stake in honoring and mourning their dead.” To the extent this Court is enamored of historical analysis, there is a well-established common-law right to an undisturbed grave, and gravesites are protected by state desecration laws.

So look for this case to be the ultimate test of the viability of non-pocketbook injuries for the Supreme Court. If anything is an aesthetic injury, this has to be. The administration will say millions of Americans revere JFK, but a harm doesn’t stop counting because others share a diluted version of it. If these plaintiffs can’t get through the courthouse door, it’s hard to see who (other than Congress) can stop Trump from illegally building monuments to himself on public land.

Assuming the Kennedys establish standing, they move to a very strong case on the merits. Judge Tanya Chutkan, who will consider the Kennedy motion, has already halted construction temporarily in a suit brought by D.C. and Virginia. As she has indicated, Trump bypassed the Commemorative Works Act, which requires Congress to authorize any memorial on D.C. parkland.

There is a pretty satisfying final feature to the matchup. As a historical figure, JFK is everything Trump isn’t and wishes he were. Kennedy was charming, sophisticated, and revered; while Trump is charmless, boorish, and reviled. Trump’s envy surely figured in his desperate efforts to etch his name above Kennedy’s on the Kennedy Center, an institution with the sort of class that Trump will never acquire. It must gall him no end that JFK’s family may be the ones who keep his arch from ever going up.

Talk to you later.

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