Trump’s Midterm Pitch? Bomb LA.

Guest host Jonathan Alter convenes David Graham and Molly Jong-Fast for a wide-ranging preview of the midterm elections now less than a month away. The trio dig into Republicans’ tactical retreat from previously competitive races, potential stumbling blocks for Democrats, a string of presidential gaffes, and the coming campaign trail confrontation betwe…
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