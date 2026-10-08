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Trump’s Midterm Pitch? Bomb LA.
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Trump’s Midterm Pitch? Bomb LA.

Thursday, October 8, 2026’s roundtable with guest host Jonathan Alter, David Graham, and Molly Jong-Fast.
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Guest host Jonathan Alter convenes David Graham and Molly Jong-Fast for a wide-ranging preview of the midterm elections now less than a month away. The trio dig into Republicans’ tactical retreat from previously competitive races, potential stumbling blocks for Democrats, a string of presidential gaffes, and the coming campaign trail confrontation betwe…

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