Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Patricia Sheffield's avatar
Patricia Sheffield
15h

I have a deep desire for tRump to be in a prison cell forced to watch videos of every single sign of his name - sandblasted, demolished and removed!

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Lynne D. Feldman's avatar
Lynne D. Feldman
15h

My late law partner grew up in Nazi Germany; her father was a member of the Party. After the War, the Nazi teachers left her classes and in walked the Soviet teachers. After the West took over her section of Berlin, she told me the past was never spoken about and she escaped to New Jersey just as the Berlin Wall was erected. It was only then, in US universities, that she learned what had befallen her country. After #43, Obama chose discretion not to investigate #42, and Biden did the same with #45. This brought us to our current disaster. We must not follow those examples of purported "gentlemanly" behavior to a regime that crippled, maimed, corrupted and demolished our democracy.

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