The lower federal courts are holding strong; state AG’s are joining the fight; Trump’s numbers are tanking. Things seem to be looking up. Is it too soon to daydream? Picture the halcyon day after the new president, evoking Gerald Ford’s phrase the morning after Nixon flew into disgraced exile, tells us our national nightmare is finally over.

Democracy restored, the fever broken, time at last to relax and take your first deep breath in many years.

So you fly down to Florida for a few days in the sun. You land at—oh, hell—the Donald J. Trump International Airport. That’s ok, keep your head down.

You grab a rental and drive out of town to sun country. Crap—somehow you’re on the Donald J. Trump Highway. U-turn time, head north the hell out of Florida, pedal to the metal onto I-40. And cross—you got to be kidding me!!—the Donald J. Trump Bridge on I-40. Take the first exit and pay the toll with a $20 bill. And there it is: your change comes back in Donald J. Trump silver coins. WTF?!

Whatever you do, don’t even think of going to Washington, where his name is chiseled into the Institute of Peace and a triumphal arch bigger than Napoleon’s straddles the approach to Arlington. International travel is crimped as well—unless you don’t mind every time you use your passport having Trump’s mug stare at you from behind the text of the Declaration of Independence.

Like a dog marking every tree on the block, Trump is all in on a megalomaniacal project to seed the country with permanent reminders of his squalid rule. We continue to battle back against his list of grotesque vanity projects to disfigure Washington. Future seventh graders may wonder on trips to the nation’s capital whether Trump was the country’s first president. Their classmates who still read books may ask, upon what meat doth this our Donald feed that he is grown so great.

Trump’s efforts to plant permanent stink bombs in Washington are only a part of the story. States and localities have learned, along with every world leader, that the way to curry favor with Trump is to dedicate landmarks to him, the gaudier the better. (Or the tributes are sincerely fawning; it doesn’t change the calculus here.)

We’ve had a flurry of new tributes. Palm Beach International, the airport nearest Mar-a-Lago, is now the President Donald J. Trump International Airport. Tennessee’s legislature attached his name to a bridge on I-40, one of the great arteries of the South, so that a few million people a year will cross the Donald J. Trump Bridge whether they care to or not. Palm Beach County carved a Trump Boulevard out of Southern Boulevard and a Trump Highway out of U.S. 98. Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County, renamed Palm Avenue for him.

They join the earlier tributes–tribute in the old sense of what the weak pay the strong. Oklahoma designated a stretch of Route 287 the President Donald J. Trump Highway back in 2021. Lyon County, Nevada, went with the Donald J. Trump Justice Complex—the county jail included.

Trump at times openly pressures state officials for projects glorifying his name. In February, the administration went to Chuck Schumer with an offer: put Trump’s name on Dulles International Airport and on New York’s Penn Station, and the $16 billion in frozen federal money for the Gateway Tunnel—the desperately needed rail link under the Hudson, stalled since the government shutdown—would be released. That was less a tribute than a ransom demand.

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It was followed by another familiar Trump trope: having demanded the honor, he insisted that others were pressing it on him. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that it was Schumer’s idea. Days later, his own press secretary contradicted him, confirming that Trump had floated it himself. Then he shifted again on Truth Social, insisting that unnamed politicians and construction union heads had brought it up, not him—all an apparent yarn. Governor Hochul, asked whether Moynihan’s name might come off the train hall, answered that it would happen over her dead body.

He did not get the station. He got something anyway. Amtrak, which he put in charge of the $8 billion Penn Station overhaul, released renderings in June showing his name and the presidential seal mounted on an interior wall. The facade will still say Pennsylvania Station. Inside, just past the doors on 8th Avenue, will hang the seal bearing Trump’s name.

So far, Mount Rushmore is safe, but we know it is in Trump’s eternal sights.

As with so much of his MAGA agenda, Trump’s naming campaign is pathological, un-American, and often illegal. And none of that is the worst part.

The entrenched tradition of this country is that we honor presidents after they are gone, in part so that the nation has time to render its verdict. Reagan National was plain old National Airport until Reagan had left the stage. The Kennedy Center was built to an assassinated president’s memory, not to a living president’s ego.

Walk the stately National Mall at the heart of D.C., and you are taking in that principle: the Washington Monument, opened to the public in 1888; the Lincoln Memorial, dedicated in 1922, more than 50 years after the assassination of our greatest president; ditto the memorials to Jefferson (117 years), FDR (52), and Eisenhower (51). Every one of them is a considered tribute, rendered at a distance, by a nation that had time to weigh the man, not the present bending its knee to a tyrant’s power.

Then there are the instances of illegality and clear usurpation of congressional power. Establishing and naming a national memorial is an act for Congress, the people’s representatives—not for a board of loyalists and certainly not for the honoree himself. So when Trump’s hand-picked trustees renamed the Kennedy Center after him, Judge Christopher Cooper ruled the move unlawful in plain terms: Congress named that Center for John F. Kennedy, and only Congress can rename it. The D.C. Circuit has twice refused to disturb that ruling.

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The currency is a special problem, legally and practically. Money is the one government artifact everyone handles every day. Washington on the dollar, Lincoln on the five—those faces do quiet, constant work, reinforcing across generations who those men were and where they sit in the nation’s story.

That is precisely why the honor has been withheld from the living. A federal law dating to 1866, the Thayer Amendment, provides that only a deceased individual’s portrait may appear on United States currency and securities, and the instinct is older than the statute: George Washington refused to put his face on the first silver dollar, because the living sovereign stamped on the coin of the realm is what monarchies do, not republics. Trump’s signature on paper money, a first for a sitting president, walks straight into the prohibition.

The coin is a less clear-cut legal case, since the 1866 law names notes and not coins, but it suffices to note that the advisory committee that ordinarily blesses these designs refused even to review Trump’s proposal. Its chair observed that only nations ruled by kings and dictators put the sitting ruler’s face on their money.

More than distasteful, un-American, and often illegal, the worst part of the dystopian road trip is the prospect of perpetuating national strife and enmity after the generating source is finally gone.

Trump’s crimes and corruptions leave those of Nixon, the closest parallel among Presidents, in the dust. When Nixon left the scene with his stiff half-wave from the helicopter door, he was truly gone, resurfacing only in limited fashion after an appropriate time in exile. There is no Nixon county, no Nixon airport, no Nixon courthouse; in the whole country there are exactly two public schools that carry his name, both christened while he was still in office.

Germany after Hitler went further and made the purge a matter of law, scrubbing the symbols of the Reich from public life so completely that displaying them is a crime to this day. Adolf is effectively extinct as a name for German children.

Both countries got to close the book.

Trump is determined that we never will. He is leveraging every day of his remaining power to salt the ground with tributes to his rule. And it is far harder to tear a name down than to decline to put it up in the first place: a fact that we relearned at the Kennedy Center, where the plainest statute in the world still required a court order, two trips to the D.C. Circuit, and a crew on scaffolding at three in the morning.

The discouraging prospect is that we see the same ongoing national bitterness as with the Confederate monuments, the source of sharp divides that still plague us more than a century and a half after the end of the Civil War. Those statues were mostly erected not in the smoke of the war but decades later, in the Jim Crow years and again during the civil rights movement. They hardened into a sort of cultural litmus test, along the same dispiriting red-blue lines that the country seems unable to move past. And so will it be for the Trump monuments sprinkled around the country.

Trump has governed by division from the day he rode down the escalator. These vanity projects are that same strategy poured into concrete and struck into metal—built to outlast him, and to keep the country fighting over him long after there is any him left to fight over.

The shadow and stench of Trump will be on the land, as it were, for many moons after we are rid of him—and with it some measure of the polarization and the bitterness among competing tribes. That’s his bequest to a country desperate to be done with him. Like so many pathologically insecure men, he would rather be resented forever than forgotten at all.

Talk to you later.

Join us for this week’s edition of Ask Me Anything with Harry later today, July 23rd, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The live Q/A is usually a paid-only perk, but once a month we open the doors so everyone can check out one of Harry’s favorite hours of the week. Bring your questions, join your fellow Fed Heads, and ask Harry anything. Submit your questions in the comments below or in the chat during the live Q/A.

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