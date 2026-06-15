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Trump's Birthday Bummer
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Trump's Birthday Bummer

Monday, June 15, 2026's roundtable with Norm Ornstein, Tara Setmayer, and Jacob Weisberg.
Jun 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Talking Feds stalwarts Norm Ornstein, Tara Setmayer, and Jacob Weisberg join Harry to break down a week where Congress and the courts put Trump on his heels. The group explains the growing legal headwinds for the president’s slush fund and tax amnesty. Next, they dig into how an apparent classic Trump u-turn was a sneakier maneuver than it seemed. Final…

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