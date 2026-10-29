“Rarely, if ever, has the United States Department of Justice urged a federal court not to believe the sitting President.”

That is the first sentence of the 70-page opinion United States District Judge Ana Reyes handed down this week. It goes on for many pages, laying out the evidence for the court’s ineluctable conclusion: Justice Department attorneys are trying to put one over on her.

She chronicles a series of incredible positions from the DOJ, led in her court by Stanley Woodward, the third-ranking official in the entire Department—no fewer than six representations that brazenly contradict the public record and Trump’s own all-caps vow that work on the East Potomac golf course would begin “IMMEDIATELY!”

“And yet,” Reyes writes, “here we are.” She goes on for five excruciating pages, documenting the need to “reconcile assertions by President Donald J. Trump with the sworn testimony of multiple government employees and the argument of senior Department of Justice attorneys”—a “morass of different accounts.”

For most of the Department’s history, courts simply assumed that its lawyers told the truth, that its prosecutors moved on facts and law rather than politics, and that their representations could be taken to the bank. That was the tailwind that always followed prosecutors into court.

Department attorneys, of course, could get crosswise with individual judges—it happened to me two or three times in my career—but broadside attacks on a prosecutor’s candor were vanishingly rare.

The Trump DOJ under Pam Bondi and Todd Blanche has taken the storehouse of credibility it inherited, and they have spent it completely down. It was only weeks into Trump 2.0 that the Department—with Blanche and (now-judge) Emil Bove steering the deportation campaign—seemingly fed Chief Judge Jeb Boasberg a line about the transport of immigrants to El Salvador, its courtroom lawyer Drew Ensign professing not to know the facts the judge kept pressing for. The Department has fought tooth and nail ever since, to the present day, to keep Boasberg from getting to the bottom of that apparent contempt.

What seemed stunning in March of 2025 has become routine, and an ever-growing number of courts—including many Trump appointees—have joined Boasberg in suspecting and calling out the Department’s lack of candor. The template was Erez Reuveni, a fourteen-year veteran of the DOJ, who in April 2025 stood before Judge Paula Xinis and conceded the plain truth—that the government had wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador. Xinis praised his candor; the department fired him for it within days, after he refused to sign a brief he said misrepresented the facts. And their remonstrances have grown from a whisper to a scream.

Reyes’s opinion represents something far more damning and encompassing: a frontal attack on the credibility of the entire Department of Justice.

It’s hard to imagine any more withering upbraiding of the Department, and this from a judge who approached the golf course case trusting in the government’s word until its failure to follow her orders left her “furious.” The opinion ends with a conclusion built around first principles—King George III, the Founders, the entire architecture of checks and balances—then uses it to skewer the administration: “One branch may not shield itself from accountability merely by invoking separation of powers principles without any reasoning,” Reyes writes. “But that is all the Government has done.”

The core problem that has brought the Department to the abyss with so many federal judges is not their antipathy towards Trump. Federal judges are, by and large, not fazed by passing on the lawfulness of policies with which they disagree.

But Trump’s positions are so capricious and contrary to law that they are indefensible in court and push DOJ lawyers, both Trump loyalists and career professionals, into nonsensical positions.

That’s what happened in Reyes’s court in the East Potomac Golf Course case. The president was telling the country, in all caps, that the golf course would close on November 15 and the bulldozers would roll immediately. Reyes asked the unavoidable question: “I’m being told by the President of the United States that the golf course is going to close on November 15th. And you’re telling me that there is no plan to close the golf course. So who do I believe? Do I believe the President of the United States, or do I believe you?”

That is a heart-stopping question for a government lawyer to field in a federal courtroom—all the more so in this one, where Reyes had earlier told one of the government’s career trial attorneys, to his face, “I have 1,000 percent faith in you.” But Trump, who has issued an executive order requiring all DOJ lawyers to back his positions in court, proceeded to undercut the Department’s legal position, leaving the hapless DOJ attorney the choice of abandoning his legal position or undercutting the president.

And having lost faith in the executive branch, Reyes is not finished getting to the bottom of the contradictions. Hours after she issued her injunction, at 11:37 on the night of October 26, the president posted that the course would close “as scheduled on November 15th”—flatly contradicting Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, who had assured the court a week earlier that “there is no plan to close the course.” Reyes took judicial notice of the post and ordered the Department to explain whether a closure plan exists and, if it does, how it can possibly be squared with what Woodward told her.

Yesterday the Department filed a response, signed by Woodward, that advanced several technical arguments but ended by fessing up that the Department of Interior is now working on a plan to implement Trump’s directive to close the park by November 15. As for his previous assurances to Reyes that there was “no plan to close the course,” in the words of SNL character Emily Litella, “Never mind.”

None of this is confined to one judge or one golf course. Reyes’s opinion broke new ground in excoriating the Department, but judges across the country have taken to meeting DOJ arguments with the same skepticism and jaundiced eye. And DOJ lawyers, in turn, have been tying themselves in knots trying to reconcile Trump’s often lawless (and changing) raw political commands with the dictates of the law and the duty of candor to the court.

So, in the Reflecting Pool case, the assistant U.S. attorney argued before Judge Todd Edelman that the government should be allowed to dismiss its prosecution of David Hearn without prejudice—that is, while reserving the right to charge him all over again—even after the office had conceded the case was meritless. The real reason, of course, was Trump’s venal insistence that Hearn must have committed vandalism. Pressed for a reason, the AUSA could manage only, “I don’t know what the future will bring. None of us do.” Edelman called out the non-response for what it was: an effort to preserve a “unique risk of a meritless, politically driven prosecution,” driven by the president’s public insistence that the case proceed.

More recently, in Brooklyn, Judge Nicholas Garaufis refused to let the Department walk away from a major foreign-bribery prosecution because the senior official pushing the dismissal, Trent McCotter, offered only what the judge called “unsubstantiated, self-serving pronouncements” where the law demanded facts. Garaufis would not let judicial review of a dismissal become a rubber stamp. In a small irony that captures the whole collapse, the model of a properly supported dismissal he held up against McCotter was the very same Reflecting Pool case that, on a different motion, had the government tying itself in knots in front of Judge Edelman.

When the government’s conduct is corrupt enough that it can’t be fully acknowledged—a vindictive prosecution, a sweetheart dismissal for a friend of the president, a land grab dressed up as routine tree-trimming—there is no honest way to defend it. So the lawyer dispatched to defend it is left with two exits, both ruinous. They can stand up and prevaricate, which invites Rule 11 sanctions and can end a career. Or they can squirm—“I don’t know what the future will bring,” “the president is not an agency,” “there is no plan”—and pray the judge lets it pass. More and more, the judges are not letting it pass.

It’s taken Trump, Bondi, and Blanche only 20 months to eviscerate the courts’ previous high regard for Executive Branch lawyers. The fallout to the Justice Department’s effectiveness, and therefore to its mission of public safety, will persist for years to come.

Talk to you later.

Share

Join Harry for this week’s edition of Ask Me Anything on Substack Live tonight, 10/29 at 7 pm ET. Leave your questions for Harry in the comments, or you can ask them in the live chat.