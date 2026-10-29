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David Eater's avatar
David Eater
21h

Sorry, Harry, but a lawyer dispatched to defend in illegal DOJ position has a third alternative; they can tell the court the truth - that they have been sent there to argue for an illegal position. They can name names, submit supporting documents, and then resign. Honorable attorneys will be able to find work in the private sector.

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Old CP's avatar
Old CP
1d

Bad clients make bad lawyers, but in all honesty, Trump is not the DOJ's client. He is their boss, as was Bondi and now Blanche, but their client is the American people, and too many lawyers seem to have forgotten they work for us, not the criminal Administration put in place for the second time by conservative voters.

So they work for Americans, their Presidentially nominated, Senate-confirmed bosses are criminals, what's a lawyer to do?

"Lie in court" is not the correct answer.

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