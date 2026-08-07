Trump Loses Big in Reflecting Pool and Ballroom Battles - Live with Adam Klasfeld

I joined my friend Adam Klasfeld to dive deep into two courtroom clashes concerning Trump’s crusade to remake Washington. Judge Todd Edelman dismissed the criminal charges against David Hearn, and the DC Circuit ruled Trump is unlawfully building the East Wing Ballroom and maintained the halt on construction. Both orders dealt Trump a big loss, and set up a next-level showdown, with the fight over dismissing Hearn’s charges with or without prejudice—legal speak for whether or not the government can try to charge Hearn again—and the Ballroom fight headed to the Supreme Court, likely to focus on standing.

You can read more about the Reflecting Pool case in my Substack from earlier this week.

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