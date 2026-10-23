Yesterday, a federal magistrate judge in Miami ordered Donald Trump to sit for a deposition in Trump’s defamation case against the BBC. Trump had tried to delay the reckoning date into next year, but Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett gave him a deadline of December 11.

Having to sit for a deposition is always the oh-shit point for Trump in the serial lawsuits he brings. In this case, the risks and exposure for Trump are far keener than in his normal run of vexatious lawsuits. The BBC has shaped the architecture of the case to make the question of Trump’s conduct and state of mind on January 6 front and center. He will face a stream of questions designed to make him confront, under oath, the history he has tried to bury. He will fume, evade, blow his stack—and then have to face the music anyway.

And after yesterday’s hearing, there is the tangible prospect that the judge will shortly greenlight BBC’s motion for several other depositions. Those include, most ominously for Trump, that of Special Counsel Jack Smith, although he can call on a friendly DOJ to try to block that testimony. The BBC also wants to question Trump’s family, and it has a legitimate argument for doing so.

The BBC has outmaneuvered Trump in its defense of the case Trump himself brought with customary braggadocio. The battle is shaping up to have a laser focus on the last topic Trump wants: his criminal perfidy of January 6.

We all know Donald Trump’s litigation playbook by heart. It’s a carny act: sue for some fantastical sum—billions, tens of billions, a gazillion—on a claim somewhere between legally weak and laughable. Trumpet the filing as if a court had already vindicated the grievance. Raise money off it. Then, when the moment comes to face the music—for a plaintiff, that usually means a deposition—fold the tent, sometimes with an outright dismissal, and move on to the next one.

No normal plaintiff behaves that way. But Trump isn’t using the courts the normal way, to redress damages or establish a legal precedent. He’s using them as one more instrument of his politics of grievance.

It’s easy to see why, for Trump, the fish-or-cut-bait—typically cut bait—point is when he has to be deposed, which comes with the territory for a suing plaintiff. Trump is the worst witness in the world: rambling, evasive, squirrely, constitutionally incapable of answering the question asked.

Under oath, with a court reporter taking down every word and a lawyer entitled to follow up, that act stops being an asset and becomes a potentially grave liability. That’s because as a plaintiff pursuing one of his innumerable grievances, Trump is quite unlikely to be acting within the outer perimeter of his official capacity, meaning the Supreme Court’s immunity blanket wouldn’t cover him if he lied under oath. A false statement in his own private lawsuit is perjury, with likely no presidential immunity to hide behind.

But the downsides of the Trump deposition that the judge ordered yesterday are considerably greater. That’s because the BBC has adroitly positioned the main focus to be about Trump’s conduct on January 6. Trump testimony about financial flim-flam or sexual indiscretions poses the risk of embarrassment; testimony about his conduct and state of mind on January 6 poses the risk of undermining the arguably broadest work of his presidency: to scrub the pages of history to excise his shameful scheme to foment a violent insurrection to steal the election.

Trump brought the case under Florida law for defamation and for violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, seeking $5 billion on each count, $10 billion in all.

Typically, Trump calculates that bringing—and dropping—abusive lawsuits is no great skin off his nose, which is the only skin in Trump’s game. And it forces adversaries to lose sleep and spend money, a Trump goal in itself.

Trump has managed to extract a pound or two of flesh from American media companies, but not because of the merits of his lawsuits. Rather, in the signature move of Trump 2.0, he has applied external leverage of one sort or another to make the boards of directors’ knees buckle, leading to generous, wholly undeserved payouts.

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But Trump’s lawsuit against the BBC is playing out differently. It followed the script for the first few rounds, but now it’s veering off it, and backfiring explosively. The BBC, which would have to pay any settlement out of British licence fees and has made clear it won’t, has chosen to play it straight, and hard. It has completely turned the tables on the vexatious president.

Trump had already delayed his deposition, which had been set for October 16. He cancelled it unilaterally, citing a “matter of national importance. As it turned out, that serious matter of state turned out to be campaigning in Georgia, as BBC’s lawyers were quick to point out, telling the court that Trump was participating in party politics and prioritized that over sitting for the deposition.”

He was angling for another long delay yesterday, but the magistrate drew the line. She ordered Trump to sit for a deposition by Dec. 11, or face sanctions up to dismissal of his lawsuit.

Pinning Trump down to a scheduled deposition is always important, but here the anticipated content of his interrogation makes it considerably more so. Look for the BBC to go well beyond the normal skein of Trump misconduct, and aim it arrows an arrow straight into Trump’s Achilles’ heel of January 6.

Trump’s claim arose from a 2024 Panorama documentary, “Trump: A Second Chance?“, in which the BBC stitched together two passages from Trump’s January 6 speech at the Ellipse, delivered more than 50 minutes apart: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol” and “We fight like hell.” The splice made it seem that Trump had delivered a single sustained exhortation—march on the Capitol and fight—rather than two remarks separated by most of an hour of his usual meandering.

The BBC owned the error, saying the edit “gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action,” and apologized. The fallout cost the BBC’s director general and its head of news their jobs.

Trump could have pocketed the apology and declared victory. Instead, he sued for $10 billion, claiming the documentary defamed him by portraying him as the man who whipped up the mob—urging it on, leading the charge, fomenting the insurrection.

Bad move. As the plaintiff in the case, Trump needs to prove, among other things, that the BBC portrayed him as the moving force for January 6, and that the portrayal was false. That’s an extremely heavy lift, for the simple reason that the depiction is true.

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If Trump’s speech as he actually gave it, and everything he did that day, conveyed that he wanted the mob at the Capitol, then the clumsy splice didn’t create a false impression. It conveyed a true one by sloppy means.

And the way to test Trump’s claim in a court of law is for both sides to present evidence. That means examining exactly what Trump said, did, intended, and felt on January 6. Trump’s $10 billion shakedown has made the truth of that day the heart of his own lawsuit.

Then there’s the prospect of additional evidence of January 6 coming in through other depositions BBC is seeking, including Jack Smith, the Special Counsel who handled the January 6 and the classified documents investigations. That prospect should send a chill down the president’s spine.

Trump’s lawyers have argued that Smith has no direct evidence of Trump’s mindset and conduct on January 6, but only the secondhand knowledge he acquired in the investigation.

That argument should fail. It’s completely routine to ask someone in a deposition for answers that couldn’t be given under the stricter evidentiary rules of a trial. The federal rules are purposely extremely liberal: if a deposition can produce relevant evidence—evidence that would make an issue in the case more or less likely—the deposition is proper, absent other independent reasons.

The more serious obstacle for the BBC is federal rules that require current and former employees to receive permission from their former agency before testifying in court cases. Smith is willing to testify and has requested permission, but—surprise, surprise—the DOJ has not provided an answer. The judge ruled yesterday that the Department must respond to him by November 2.

What could Smith, who has not objected to the deposition, reveal in his testimony? Plenty. As the BBC told the Court, Smith’s report found “strong evidence that the violence that occurred on January 6 was foreseeable to Mr. Trump, that he caused it, and that he and his co-conspirators leveraged it to carry out their conspiracies.” In his public testimony before Congress, as the BBC notes, Smith declined to name witnesses or identify his sources, citing grand jury secrecy. In a deposition, the BBC argues, he could answer, because the rules permit disclosure in connection with a judicial proceeding.

Look for the government to deny permission, citing a welter of concerns about privilege, third-party rights, grand jury secrecy, and anything else it can come up with. If it does, BBC has an avenue for judicial relief, but it is narrow.

The company must show that the denial of Smith’s testimony was arbitrary and capricious. It can point out that Volume I of Smith’s report, covering the January 6 events and more, is already public. DOJ will counter that the underlying evidence remains under wraps. It’s the kind of argument that in the past, the Department would likely win without breaking a sweat. But BBC may have at least a fighting chance to push back given the Department’s many self-inflicted hits on its own credibility, which have left courts around the country more open to seeing its conduct as driven by politics, not law.

Regardless of whether Smith’s deposition takes place, Trump’s BBC lawsuit has now become about the central questions that would have determined his fate had Jack Smith’s January 6 prosecution gone to trial. What did Trump intend when he sent the crowd down Pennsylvania Avenue? What did he say and do as the violence unfolded? How long did he resist calls to stop it? Those are the questions a January 6 jury would have heard answered, and they are the questions the BBC now gets to ask.

Critically, the spotlight on the questions comes not from a Democratic congressional committee Trump can wave off as partisan or a special counsel he can cast as a political enemy. It’s a defendant he hauled into court himself, exercising the ordinary rights every civil defendant has. It’s not so easy for Trump to rail against it (though of course he will try).

For years Trump has waged an Orwellian campaign to rewrite January 6—to pretend it never happened, or that it was a gathering of loving patriots. Now his own complaint has put the day front and center, on precisely the point he wants not only to rebut but to avoid discussing altogether.

It doesn’t get much richer than this. Every deposition, every document, every witness under oath now adds to the record Trump has spent years trying to erase. He sued to rewrite history. History is answering under oath.

Talk to you later.

A pedantic postscript. The title of this essay, “hoist by his own petard,” is a phrase I’ve always liked. It seemed pithy but wacky and sort of elegant. But even when I had an accurate sense of what it meant, I was totally off about how it meant that. The phrase would cast an internal image to me of a guy suspended 20 feet in the air, having been hoisted up and hanging on a big hook. That poor bastard was hoisted by his own petard. In fact, the phrase comes from Hamlet and in Elizabethan English: A petard was something like a grenade, a small explosive you would bring to battle to breach the enemy’s gate. The image actually is somebody being blown into the air by the explosive the person was trying to use on someone else. Isn’t that a far more satisfying account of the title of this essay? Trump hoist by his own petard. Does it get any better? In fact, it does. A final detail for this pedantic tangent: the origin of the word petard is the French “peter,” which means...to fart. Trump hoist by his own petard. A droll image to end the week on.

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