Talking Feds Substack

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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
3d

Trump will likely seek to voluntarily dismiss his own case because he’s not stupid enough to sit for the deposition. The court should condition the dismissal on payment of the defendant’s attorneys’ fees and some big sanctions for what was obviously vexatious litigation.

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Sandra Graves's avatar
Sandra Graves
3d

GREAT REPORTING. Great Petard info! I wish a gazillion people would sue Trump for a gazillion dollars for all the defamation and lies he spreads against honest Americans!

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