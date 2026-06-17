Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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George Hicks's avatar
George Hicks
Jun 17

Meanwhile, we continue tolerating our government murdering people (approximately 200 so far) on the open seas whom it claims to be low-level pawns in the drug trade. Steven Miller was just saying, "We're already getting away with murder; what's so sacred about habeas corpus? We're just talking about foreigners anyway. It's not like they are American citizens."

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Mark H. Jones's avatar
Mark H. Jones
Jun 17

The next time someone starts lionizing Thomas Jefferson and the wonderful grand bargain of our constitution, I’ll use Stephen Miller as the counter example of how one demented half-wit twerp nearly undid our entire legal framework to protect his White fragility.

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