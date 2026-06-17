We learned earlier this week that we narrowly averted an effort by Trump and Stephen Miller to suspend habeas corpus.

Miller’s brainstorm was utterly tyrannical and anti-constitutional. More on that below.

Miller was reacting to the Supreme Court’s April 2025 ruling in the Alien Enemies Act cases, which held that the detainees were entitled to challenge their detentions in court via habeas corpus before being expelled.

That bare process was too much for Miller, the deputy chief of staff and, by all accounts, the mastermind behind the deportation campaign.

As reported by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Miller directed the Justice Department to research the legal basis for suspending habeas corpus. Trump apparently was receptive—he had been asking advisers about Lincoln’s suspension of habeas during the Civil War for a source of historical cover.

Miller’s scheme for evading the Court’s ruling was to have the president simply declare that the immigration situation at the southern border constituted an “invasion” within the meaning of the Constitution. On that basis, immigrants could be denied any access to a court at all. They could simply be made to disappear until they resurfaced in whatever country the United States chose to send them to.

No hearing. No judge. No process of any sort.

Miller’s crazed and radical idea was narrowly beaten back within the administration.

The unlikely hero was Will Scharf, the White House staff secretary. Scharf’s conservative bona fides and dedication to Trump are beyond reproach. Harvard-trained, he had helped develop the legal arguments in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case as well as the presidential immunity case that prevailed at the Supreme Court.

Scharf sent a memo to Trump’s Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, laying out the collision course that Miller was recklessly pursuing.

Scharf did not invoke the sanctity of immigrant rights or lecture about democratic norms. His argument was purely pragmatic: this will get struck down, and when it does, the ruling will hobble everything that comes after.

Still, the memo did not immediately carry the day.

Miller, for one, remained bullish on the idea. Having first tried to charm Scharf and failed, he had come to see the staff secretary as an obstacle to be routed around rather than a colleague to be persuaded.

The day after Scharf’s memo landed on Wiles’s desk, Trump surfaced the idea at a cabinet meeting, obliquely referencing “three very highly respected presidents” and their options for going around the courts.

Miller stepped outside the West Wing and confirmed it to reporters directly: suspension was “an option we are actively looking at.”

The reporting by Haberman and Swan suggests that Trump never definitively rejected suspension. Rather, the air slowly leaked out of the tires. The combination of Scharf’s legal reality check, White House counsel David Warrington’s skepticism, and the judgment among a small circle of senior aides that the whole scheme was—their word, privately—“insane,” proved sufficient to shelve the idea.

But Miller and company moved on to other schemes for evading judicial process.

To many, the phrase habeas corpus is a Latin abstraction. So it’s important to understand how Miller was toying with constitutional dynamite.

Habeas corpus is the rock-bottom fundament of a free society. It requires the government to explain to a judge the legal basis for a person’s detention. It’s the most basic check on arbitrary imprisonment, the right that stands between a citizen and a government that simply wants someone to disappear.

Without it, every other right becomes theoretical. If the government can simply imprison someone without charges, all other constitutional protections shrivel up.

The founders understood this principle so well that they wrote the protection into Article I of the Constitution. Article I, Section 9 categorically forbids the suspension of the writ except “when in Cases of Rebellion or Invasion the public Safety may require it.”

Habeas corpus has been suspended four times in American history: during the Civil War, Reconstruction, World War II in Hawaii in the wake of Pearl Harbor, and in the 1905 insurrection in the Philippines. Three of those four suspensions were by Congress.

The one exception was Lincoln, at the outset of the Civil War, acting during a long congressional recess with Confederate troops threatening at the doorstep of Washington itself. Even then, after the courts told Lincoln he had overstepped, he eventually went back to Congress and in 1863 secured legislative authorization.

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From the Civil War to the War on Terror, the Supreme Court has consistently emphasized that only the legislature can suspend habeas corpus. That was the lesson of Lincoln’s 1861 attempt, which Chief Justice Taney, sitting as a circuit judge, condemned in Ex Parte Merryman before Congress ultimately authorized suspension..

Most recently, in 2008, it was the holding of Boumediene v. Bush, where the Court insisted that Congress could not strip federal court jurisdiction over habeas petitions for Guantánamo detainees without providing an adequate substitute.

And it would have been the lesson had Miller’s scheme ever reached a courtroom.

Stephen Miller, a man with no legal training, blithely tried to sell Trump on suspending the most basic safeguard of human liberty that Anglo-American law has ever produced.

Even as the administration shied away from the breathtaking move of literally suspending habeas corpus, it has taken other steps to try to achieve a similar end.

The through-line is always the same: when the president declares an emergency—an invasion, a rebellion, a crisis requiring extraordinary executive authority—the courts must simply accept his characterization.

The administration used the identical “invasion” framing—that Miller wanted to deploy to suspend habeas corpus—under the Alien Enemies Act, arguing that the presence of Venezuelan gang members constitutes a wartime invasion unlocking 18th-century deportation powers.

It is the same framing behind every invocation of 10 U.S.C. §12406 to federalize the National Guard over governors’ objections—a “rebellion” exists because Trump says it does.

And it is the same framing behind the administration’s current position in thousands of immigration cases: that people who have lived in this country for decades are “applicants for admission” under §§1225 and 1226 of the immigration code—a bureaucratic reclassification designed to strip them of bond hearings and achieve, through administrative sleight of hand, much of what an outright habeas suspension would have accomplished by brute legal force.

Fortunately, courts have not been buying it.

Judge Karin Immergut in Portland found the administration’s rebellion claim “untethered to the facts.” The Seventh Circuit held that “political opposition is not rebellion.” Court after court has rejected the strained “applicants for admission” argument. The chief judge in Minnesota noted the administration had violated more court orders in a month than most agencies have accumulated in their entire existence.

Miller’s habeas gambit was the purest expression of a theory of executive power that this administration has been advancing from its first days—that the president’s declaration of emergency is itself the emergency, unreviewable and unchallengeable.

The people caught in the administration’s “applicants for admission” reclassification are sitting in facilities such as Delaney Hall in New Jersey, where court filings have documented dangerous and inhumane conditions, and where the administration argues federal courts have no power to look inside and no power to remedy what they find.

That is the logical endpoint of Miller’s theory—not just that the president gets to say what counts as an invasion, but that once he says it, no court can look behind the declaration, and no court can reach the human beings living with its consequences.

The question this administration has been pressing in court after court is not really about immigration. It is about whether the president’s say-so is unreviewable—whether a constitutional term such as “invasion” means whatever the president needs it to mean on a given morning. Or whether the president can call anything he chooses an “emergency,” triggering the special provisions in the law for genuine crises.

In Stephen Miller’s world, executive power is not merely unitary. It is “plenary”—total, self-defining, and unaccountable.

We now know how close we came to a historic assertion of presidential power to suspend the most fundamental of constitutional rights for patently unjustified reasons. Fortunately, an instinct by the staff secretary for keeping the administration from driving off the constitutional cliff, combined with bureaucratic lassitude, staved off the crisis. But it didn’t end the efforts to make Trump a government of one, and if past is prelude, the administration isn’t done trying.

Talk to you later.

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