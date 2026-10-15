The “Who’s Going To Stop Me?” Presidency

Michelle Cottle, David Gura, and Charlie Sykes join Harry to discuss Republicans’ closing moves ahead of the midterms, new politicization at DOJ, and Pete Hegseth’s bid to livestream a firing squad. Will Trump’s battleground tour staunch Republican bleeding, or worsen it? Can administration lawyers keep getting away with casually disobeying judges? And …
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