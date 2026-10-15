Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack
Talking Feds Ad-Free Feed
The “Who’s Going To Stop Me?” Presidency
0:00
-53:14

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Talking Feds Substack

The “Who’s Going To Stop Me?” Presidency

Thursday, October 15, 2026’s roundtable with guest host Michelle Cottle, David Gura, Charlie Sykes.
Paid

Michelle Cottle, David Gura, and Charlie Sykes join Harry to discuss Republicans’ closing moves ahead of the midterms, new politicization at DOJ, and Pete Hegseth’s bid to livestream a firing squad. Will Trump’s battleground tour staunch Republican bleeding, or worsen it? Can administration lawyers keep getting away with casually disobeying judges? And …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture