Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack
Talking Feds Ad-Free Feed
The Start of Trump’s Long Slide?
0:00
-53:42

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Talking Feds Substack

The Start of Trump’s Long Slide?

Monday, June 8, 2026's roundtable with Barbara Boxer, Charlie Sykes, and Glenn Thrush.
Jun 08, 2026
∙ Paid

Harry talks with former Senator Barbara Boxer, Charlie Sykes, and Glenn Thrush to make sense of the sudden Republican restiveness, Graham Platner’s latest scandal, and Trump’s “scariest” appointment yet. Is California’s slow vote counting giving the DOJ an opening to claim election abuses? Will Platner doom Democrats’ hopes of what Charlie says should’v…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Talking Feds Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Harry Litman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture