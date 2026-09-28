Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
Sep 28

The DOJ, speaking for and with trump's overt encouragement, is saying "I am the law", and this is the crux of the matter. The lower courts have almost been unanimous in scuppering that posture, but there has been enough succor supplied by the Scotus majority's use of the "shadow docket" to stay several of those important lower-court decisions to further embolden the DOJ scofflaws to keep pushing trump's patently unconstitutional executive orders.

Good on Judge Boasberg for persevering, a no little cost to a well-earned reputation as a just and well-versed district judge.

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Ann Davey's avatar
Ann Davey
Sep 28

You said it, Harry…presidential will over rule of law. Scary stuff.

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