Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Swbv's avatar
Swbv
2hEdited

It does seem to me that the White House and DOJ vetting process needs a serious upgrade. If the three critical criteria to get hired by Blanche are: 1) you had a successful run on FOX news pontificating, 2) you passed a bar exam in the long ago, and 3) you will swear your loyalty to Trump and his personal priorities above all else; then we get what we get.

The world knows that Jeninne Piro should return to FOX, that Lindsay Halligan should also return to FOX, that Eagle Ed Martin was a mistake at the very beginning, that Ka$h Patel is in way over his head, that Todd Blanche did and still does Trump a great service as his lawyer, and that the Epstein Files are buried in Yucca Mountain and sealed with a kiss goodbye.

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Mitch Keamy's avatar
Mitch Keamy
1h

They gutted the military. They gutted the department of education they gutted the foreign service and state department. The gutted interior. They’ve gutted the DOJ. Putin has trump by the balls.

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