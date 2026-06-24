Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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ROY WALLACE's avatar
ROY WALLACE
6d

Bottom line. Whatever these repulsive morons dig up on Newsom, I would bet it will pale in comparison to the many frauds, crimes, felonies, rapes and lies that their leader Donald Trump has committed and he's president. A pox on all of them.

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Steve Forman's avatar
Steve Forman
6d

Todd Blanche will hopefully get disbarred after this is all over.

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