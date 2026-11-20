For over a year, we’ve heard whispers and reports about a “grand conspiracy” investigation that the Trump administration has been conducting in the Southern District of Florida. The investigation is taking place before a grand jury in Fort Pierce, Judge Aileen Cannon’s home turf. From day one, it has sounded less like a coherent case and more like a grab bag of Trump fever dreams about the 2016 election.

The investigation also has been star-crossed almost from the start. In late 2025, two newly hired line prosecutors in Miami reportedly quit under duress rather than join it. The Department then sidelined the career prosecutor leading the probe after she raised doubts about the strength of the evidence. After that, the top prosecutors started heading for the exits one by one. Joe diGenova, the Trump loyalist brought in to run the case in April, quit in September and told the New York Post, “If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem.” Kurt Olsen, a former Trump campaign lawyer and prominent election denier, followed weeks later.

With the recent post-midterms resignation of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Jason Reding Quiñones, and the carveout of a part of the behemoth probe for independent investigation, the sprawling case may now be collapsing under its own weight.

While prosecutors and the DOJ have attached the ambitious name of “the Grand Conspiracy,” a more accurate term would be the Grandiose Conspiracy, i.e., one “characterized by affectation of grandeur or splendor or by absurd exaggeration.”

Even that oversells the ragtag collection of political grievances that the Trump administration has tried to gather up in a single case. The label is just a propaganda talking point to fit Trump’s grandiose fantasy that the entire establishment is arrayed against him.

Among the Trump enemies whom we are told have been under scrutiny in the case are former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, along with a coterie of Obama and Biden-era FBI officials such as former Deputy Director Paul Abbate, and the FBI agents who executed the 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago. Then there is Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to Mark Meadows who testified truthfully before the January 6 committee, because why not? Trump himself has gone further, demanding that the Department prosecute Barack Obama for treason.

A conspiracy, of course, is defined by an agreement to do something unlawful. What could that possibly be in the case of such diverse actors?

The connective tissue, such as it is, runs back to the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, which concluded that Vladimir Putin “developed a clear preference” for Trump and “aspired” to help him win.

The assessment that one of our most dangerous adversaries sought to meddle in the presidential election is heart-stopping. It not just counsels but demands a laser-focused analysis by the entire intelligence community and a highest-level determination of how to respond. The various actors whom Trump wants to put in stripes would have been neglecting their jobs had they ignored the report.

For Trump, and Trump alone, the facts—and facts are the currency of intelligence community assessments—present a grave challenge to his insecure ego and his abiding conviction that his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton was unblemished. Hence the ridiculous counterscenario: Brennan and company cooked up that finding to kneecap Trump, beginning with Crossfire Hurricane (which was the FBI investigation into links between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia), the Mueller Report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and by some accounts all the way through the Mar-a-Lago prosecution that followed Trump’s mishandling of classified documents when he left office.

The whole enterprise was always a Potemkin village. There is not even a crime called “grand conspiracy” in the federal code. It’s a sinister-sounding, Pizzagate-style label—a tarp to throw over all of Trump’s many enemies from past administrations.

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Unsurprisingly, the administration has never articulated the legal theory that ostensibly draws a straight line from the Intelligence Community Assessment through every perceived slight at the hands of the Obama and Biden administrations in the years that followed.

That’s because there isn’t one. The animating sense is one that exists only in Trump’s mind: that every action against him on the part of any government official had to be driven by a singular deep-state personal hatred from his political enemies. The actual state of affairs that he cannot bring himself to imagine is that various government officials were responding legitimately to the mind-bending series of challenges and crimes his candidacy and first term in office generated.

The case has other problems as well, including statute of limitations challenges. The 2016-era conduct and supposed agreement are way past the 5-year limitations period. Prosecutors have tried to surmount the obstacle by stretching the supposed conspiracy forward to reach more recent events, such as the 2022 Mar-a-Lago search and Brennan’s 2023 congressional testimony.

At its core, the grand conspiracy is neither grand nor a conspiracy; it is little more than a trash bin of assorted Trump grievances.

The Trump administration has made a point of ignoring the rule of holes (“when you’re in a hole, stop digging”). So you might expect them to try to pick up the many pieces yet again and reassemble them into their cubist octopus of a case.

At this point, however, three people tasked with overseeing the investigation have walked in two months. Joseph diGenova’s departure was especially high-profile and damning: it put DOJ on its heels and upped the ante for some kind of actual evidence. After all the subpoenas and all the grand jury sessions, the case has yet to produce a single charge establishing the supposed conspiracy.

There was another tangible sign that the Department may be cashing in its small pile of chips. A few days after the midterm shellacking, Jason Reding Quiñones, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida who oversaw the probe, abruptly quit. Attorney General Todd Blanche’s announcement praised his work on violent crime, trafficking, and the indictment of Raúl Castro, but said not one word about the grand conspiracy.

Reding Quiñones’s own farewell release, presumably coordinated with Blanche’s, also made no mention of the case. That’s a strong sign that he would be happy for the case to go away and be lost to the pages of history.

And yesterday the Department announced that it was carving out the 2022 search of Mar-A-Lago, which gave rise to Jack Smith’s second prosecution of Trump, and assigning it to Bill Essayli, one of the administration’s U.S. Attorneys that courts have found were unlawfully appointed.

There’s a long list of problems with trying to criminalize the search, including that the agents involved reportedly have told the Department it was done by the book. The cleaving off of the Mar-a-Lago search represents a concession that the supposed conspiracy was not so grand after all. As the New York Times reported, the move “suggested that the central theory of the case…may not be legally viable.”

Finally, the political ground has shifted dramatically. In January, Democrats take control of Congress, and with it the power to ask what the hell is going on in Fort Pierce. The administration no longer has the luxury of an open-ended dragnet to harass any and all of its enemies at its unaccountable say-so. Officials already understand as much: MS NOW reports that the recognition that Justice Department officials will be “a central focus of oversight committees” is helping drive the current exodus.

Don’t expect an announcement. That would be an implicit acknowledgement that the whole enterprise was nothing more than a Trump fantasy. The DOJ will more likely let the case die on the vine. It will end not with a bang, or a whimper, but official silence. That has the additional upside for the Department of keeping the putative defendants on tenterhooks.

The “grand conspiracy” has had a farcical quality that is easy to lampoon, and that has made serious prosecutors want to run from it. It has been a complete mess from the start: zigzagging from no place to nowhere, serving up subpoenas in search of a crime, drawing lines between events that have nothing connecting them.

But we shouldn’t let the buffoonery obscure the malice, or its human cost. By one count, the investigation had issued more than 130 subpoenas by March. Each one landed on a real person who then had to hire a lawyer, rearrange a life, and spend months wondering whether the government many of them once served might figure out a way to put them in prison.

The one way the case has been grand is in its sweep. It reached out and took in scores of people who should have been able to live their lives free from the fear of the kind of oppression we associate with autocratic states. Totalitarian in design, slapstick in execution, grievous in human cost—the Trump administration in miniature.

Talk to you later.

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