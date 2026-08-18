Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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Josie's avatar
Josie
4hEdited

OMG, by now, you'd think everyone knows that Trump's a liar and conman and everything he does is illegal. Now, place his buddy Blanche in the mix and you have not one but two crooks linked by lies. How naive or better yet how stupid could these Senators be to allow Blanche to step into the job of AG. Let's face it, Blanche is now Trump's little puppet and he'll pull every string to get Blanche to kiss his ass.

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Patrick Lovell's avatar
Patrick Lovell
4h

I’m shocked that gambling is going on in the next room!

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