Talking Feds Substack

Talking Feds Substack

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tamar's avatar
tamar
10h

thomas is a stain on the judiciary.... must be tough to be an african american and being represented by such a corrupt ..... insert your own word....

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Anzu's avatar
Anzu
10h

Intent originalism fails because the final words written into law are almost always a compromise. Sure, some of the people behind writing it really wanted it to mean other things, and they sure as shit complained about that both vocally and in written texts.

But what they wanted is NOT what got written down, because other people wanted other things, and the words they ultimately chose were meant to reflect that reconciliation.

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