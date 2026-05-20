The Changing Landscape & Fate of the Republican Party – Live with Stuart Stevens

I spoke with Stuart Stevens to dissect this week’s primary elections that saw the fall of two prominent Republicans who’ve dared stand up to Trump: Thomas Massie and Bill Cassidy. With years of experience in Republican politics, Stevens offers an insider’s look at how the party has transformed and what the future might hold for the Republican Party after Trump.

We originally began this conversation as a Substack Live, but ran into technical difficulties. Stuart was reporting live from Helsinki—in service of a very good cause, as he was en route on an aid trip to Ukraine. You can follow his ongoing reporting at his Substack and on Lincoln Square. And thanks Fedheads, for your patience as we improvised in response to the technical difficulties.

Share